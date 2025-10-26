The Warriors NRLW side have made a statement signing by adding Black Ferns star Stacey Waaka to their squad on a two-year deal.
Waaka played for the Brisbane Broncos during the 2024 NRLW season, where she scored six tries in six games before a broken leg ended her season.
The29-year-old skipped the 2025 campaign to play in her third Rugby World Cup, having been part of the winning sides of 2017 and 2021. She is also a double gold medal winner with the Black Ferns Sevens at the Olympics.
Her signing extends a signing spree over the past three weeks which has seen the Warriors secure Waaka’s former Broncos teammates Gayle Broughton, Mele Hufanga and Annetta Nuuausala, all of whom were part of their NRLW Premiership-winning side earlier this month.
Waaka said her desire was to always return to rugby league after her stint back with the Black Ferns, and the opportunity to represent the Warriors was too good to pass down.
“I’m so grateful the Warriors have put their faith and trust in me to add what I can to the legacy this team has created,” she said.
“It was inspiring watching their season this year as they stamped their mark back on the NRLW so I’m looking forward to joining an awesome bunch and just having loads of fun with everyone, including some former sevens players who I have previously played with, too.”
Warriors NRLW coach Ron Griffiths was excited to lure Waaka to the Warriors.
“We are thrilled to have Stacey join us at the Warriors,” Griffith said. “Her strength of character will be a wonderful fit for our flourishing culture.
“Stacey is an experienced world-class athlete and during her time in rugby league it was evident for all to see how easily she adapted to the game.
“Furthermore, we believe her inclusion will elevate our roster bringing a strong professional approach.”
When the NRLW launched in 2018, the Warriors were one of the four foundation clubs, taking part in the competition’s first three seasons before the impact of the Covid pandemic forced them to withdraw.
But after five years in the wilderness, they returned to compete in the 2025 campaign, where they finished eighth out of 12 teams.