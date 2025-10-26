Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / League

Stacey Waaka joins Warriors NRLW on two-year deal

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Stacey Waaka. Photo / Smart Frame.

Stacey Waaka. Photo / Smart Frame.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The Warriors NRLW side have made a statement signing by adding Black Ferns star Stacey Waaka to their squad on a two-year deal.

Waaka played for the Brisbane Broncos during the 2024 NRLW season, where she scored six tries in six games before a broken leg ended her season.

The

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save