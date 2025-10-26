Stacey Waaka. Photo / Smart Frame.

The Warriors NRLW side have made a statement signing by adding Black Ferns star Stacey Waaka to their squad on a two-year deal.

Waaka played for the Brisbane Broncos during the 2024 NRLW season, where she scored six tries in six games before a broken leg ended her season.

The 29-year-old skipped the 2025 campaign to play in her third Rugby World Cup, having been part of the winning sides of 2017 and 2021. She is also a double gold medal winner with the Black Ferns Sevens at the Olympics.

Her signing extends a signing spree over the past three weeks which has seen the Warriors secure Waaka’s former Broncos teammates Gayle Broughton, Mele Hufanga and Annetta Nuuausala, all of whom were part of their NRLW Premiership-winning side earlier this month.

Waaka said her desire was to always return to rugby league after her stint back with the Black Ferns, and the opportunity to represent the Warriors was too good to pass down.