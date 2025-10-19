Live updates of the Pacific Championships clash between the Kiwi Ferns and Fetu Samoa from Auckland’s Go Media Stadium.

Patricia Maliepo, Shakira Baker and Tysha Ikensio will all become the latest dual-code internationals after being named to make their debuts for the Kiwi Ferns against Fetu Samoa on Sunday afternoon.

Ivana Lauitiiti, daughter of former Kiwis forward Ali Lauitiiti, has been named on the interchange for her debut, with halfback Raecene McGregor and lock Georgia Hale named as co-captains.

Kiwi Ferns: 1. Apii Nicholls, 2. Shanice Parker, 3. Abigail Roache, 4. Mele Hufuga, 5. Tysha Ikensio, 6. Patricia Maliepo, 7. Raecene McGregor (cc), 8. Angelina Teakaraanga-Katoa, 9. Brooke Anderson, 10. Brianna Clarke, 11. Annessa Biddle, 12. Shakira Baker, 13. Georgia Hale (cc).

Interchange: 14. Ashleigh Quinlan, 15. Otesa Pule, 16. Alexis Tauaneai, 17. Ivana Lauiti’iti