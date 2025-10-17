Probably his finest Kiwis’ performance came in the historic 26-12 Anzac test win over Australia in Brisbane in 2015, with brilliant defence as the Kangaroos were held scoreless in the second half, as New Zealand celebrated three consecutive victories over their greatest rivals.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and Issac Luke of the Kiwis celebrate their 2015 victory over Australia.

Tuivasa-Sheck was also a standout on the 2015 Kiwis tour of England – with Shaun Johnson, Kieran Foran and Thomas Leuluai sidelined – taking on a big playmaking burden in the spine and prominent in all three tests. He was one of the better performers in a forgettable 2017 World Cup campaign – including two tries against Tonga in Hamilton – and sparkled as the Kiwis gained revenge two years later at Mt Smart.

His 20th and last test came in the 23-8 win over Great Britain to wrap up that 2019 series 2-10 – before the Kiwis were forced into Covid hibernation, then Tuivasa-Sheck crossed codes for two seasons. He returned to the NRL last year – when he struggled to make an impact in a challenging Warriors campaign – before exploding back into form in 2025, honoured as the club’s player of the year.

The 33-year-old would have been one of the first picked in Stacey Jones’ squad, given his attributes, but had already aligned with Samoa. His Toa Samoa debut came on last year’s tour of England, where he played in both tests. But that series was – to a degree – out of sight, out of mind – compared to taking on the Kiwis in his hometown.

“It is very different and it’s exciting,” said Tuivasa-Sheck. “You know, I’m glad to be here and represent Samoa closer to home.”

He admits it will be a different feeling, having the Kiwis as opposition, especially on a big stage, in the first match of the 2025 Pacific Championships.

“Yeah, that’s true,” said Tuivasa-Sheck. “I was real proud when I put on the black and white jersey and of course New Zealand is home and I was really proud to represent that, but now I’ll be on the other side and I’m really looking forward to it.”

After a demanding NRL season, Tuivasa-Sheck is feeling refreshed from a short break, even if that coincided with the school holidays.

“It landed right on [those] two weeks so it was actually real crazy being at home with the kids, but I loved it and got to get away from footy and be with the family,” said Tuivasa-Sheck.

The excitement generated by this current Samoa team – littered with big names from the NRL, including former Kangaroos star Payne Haas – was shown at a fan day at Mt Albert Rugby League on Tuesday, with a large crowd assembled for a glimpse of their heroes despite ill-timed rain.

“The weather [didn’t] play its part but I still love seeing everyone turn up,” said Tuivasa-Sheck.

So far, camp has gone well.

“Just meeting all the new faces,” said Tuivasa-Sheck. “It’s always a positive, seeing a lot of the boys come in and bring energy and not just sit back.”

But the litmus test will come about 4pm on Sunday, as Tuivasa-Sheck brings his boundless energy and brilliance to a visiting team at Go Media Stadium for the first time since 2015, when he was playing for the Roosters.

“I’m excited to run out there,” said Tuivasa-Sheck.

“It will be my first time playing for Samoa against the Kiwis and I’ll be seeing a lot of my mates on the other side, so excited for that.”

Michael Burgess has been a Sports Journalist for the New Zealand Herald since 2005, covering the Olympics, Fifa World Cups, and America’s Cup campaigns. He is a co-host of the Big League podcast.