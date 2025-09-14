Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / League / Warriors
Updated

NRLW: Warriors women end season with record win over Wests Tigers

Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Apii Nicholls and Avery-Rose Carmont celebrate the New Zealand Warriors' NRLW win over the Wests Tigers. Photo / Photosport

Apii Nicholls and Avery-Rose Carmont celebrate the New Zealand Warriors' NRLW win over the Wests Tigers. Photo / Photosport

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

New Zealand Warriors women’s coach Ronald Griffiths is excited for what the future holds after they completed their comeback NRLW season with a record 44-6 win over the Wests Tigers in Sydney.

The result sees the Warriors finish eighth out of 12 teams with four wins and seven defeats in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save