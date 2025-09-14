Overall, Griffiths believes the Warriors have made massive strides this season, and believes they will be even better next season.

“If you look at before we played round one, 75% of our players hadn’t played NRLW in the last 12 months,” Griffiths said.

Warriors winger Payton Takimoana. Photo / Photosport

“We had players that came out of Auckland Rugby League and have played every game of NRLW this year. Imagine them 12 months on, they’ve had an impact on the game and what that’s going to do for our team.

“Plus, then the players that we bring in around that, some experience, it changes the complexion of our team completely. We’re really excited for the future.”

The Warriors had numerous players make the jump from sevens or rugby union, including Michael Brake, Payton Takimoana and Patricia Maliepo, while the likes of Ivana Lauitiiti, Ashlee Matapo and Kalyn Takitimu-Cook had their first full NRLW seasons this year.

Fullback and captain Apii Nicholls agreed and believes the Warriors are on the cusp of something special.

“We had a really good season,” Nicholls said. “We just fell short in some of our games, but the potential’s there.

“I’m just really looking forward to next year and I know that it’ll be different next year in terms of the players that we might have and I’m really looking forward to the new challenge.”

The Warriors never looked troubled against the Tigers with Laishon Albert-Jones scoring a brace inside the opening 15 minutes. The Tigers’ only try came right on hafltime as the Warriors led 24-6 at the break.

The Tigers started the second half strong, but after Nicholls scored the Warriors’ fifth try it was all over.

Meanwhile, the Warriors’ men’s reserves squad have gone down 24-10 to the St George Illawarra Dragons, missing the chance to automatically qualify for the New South Wales Cup grand final.

Ben Francis is an Auckland-based reporter for the New Zealand Herald who covers breaking sports news.