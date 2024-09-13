One New Zealand Warriors halfback Shaun Johnson has called time on his 14-season NRL career, announcing he’ll retire at the end of the season.

Shaun Johnson’s career as a rugby league player has only been over for a matter of days, yet it seems he has a penchant for his new career as a podcaster.

Delivering the insight only a 14-season NRL veteran can, Johnson on his new podcast Play On Sports Show has revealed the five players he considers the greatest he came up against and one he considers the greatest of all time.

First cab off the rank would come as little surprise to Kiwi league fans in Benji Marshall. The now-head coach of the Wests Tigers carved a legacy as one of the greats of the NRL during his playing days at the same club and was honoured with entry into the Hall of Fame earlier this year.

“I’m going to start with my idol, Benji. Playing against Benji was a real trip, bro,” said Johnson.

The superstar halfback lists Darren Lockyer, Greg Inglis and Sam Burgess as other formidable foes - saying he’d have loved to have the 116kg Burgess running off his shoulder at some point during his career.