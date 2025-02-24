Advertisement
NRL: Raiders duo Hudson Young and Morgan Smithies in late-night Las Vegas altercation

NZ Herald
Raiders forwards Hudson Young and Morgan Smithies. Photo / Photosport, Getty Images

Canberra Raiders forwards Hudson Young and Morgan Smithies have been evicted from their Las Vegas hotel after a scrap in the elevator ahead of their NRL league season opener against the Warriors, according to Australian media.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports one player was reportedly stranded without a room after a system malfunction saw hundreds of guests waiting hours to check-in.

Hotel security thought they had a weapon, which was actually an inflatable baseball bat.

Young and Smithies were later allowed to return to the hotel, but not before staff incorrectly escorted them to the room of a Penrith Panthers player.

Coach Ricky Stuart told the Sydney Morning Herald they’ve dealt with the issue.

“I’m aware of this,” Stuart said. “It happened three days ago. I’ve dealt with this strongly. It was irresponsible behaviour, I’ve dealt with this and want to now go about preparing the team for Saturday.”

Both players are still expected to play against the Warriors on Sunday.

