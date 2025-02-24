Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Raiders forwards Hudson Young and Morgan Smithies. Photo / Photosport, Getty Images

Canberra Raiders forwards Hudson Young and Morgan Smithies have been evicted from their Las Vegas hotel after a scrap in the elevator ahead of their NRL league season opener against the Warriors, according to Australian media.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports one player was reportedly stranded without a room after a system malfunction saw hundreds of guests waiting hours to check-in.

Hotel security thought they had a weapon, which was actually an inflatable baseball bat.

Young and Smithies were later allowed to return to the hotel, but not before staff incorrectly escorted them to the room of a Penrith Panthers player.

Coach Ricky Stuart told the Sydney Morning Herald they’ve dealt with the issue.