Canberra Raiders forwards Hudson Young and Morgan Smithies have been evicted from their Las Vegas hotel after a scrap in the elevator ahead of their NRL league season opener against the Warriors, according to Australian media.
The Sydney Morning Herald reports one player was reportedly stranded without a room after a system malfunction saw hundreds of guests waiting hours to check-in.
Hotel security thought they had a weapon, which was actually an inflatable baseball bat.
Young and Smithies were later allowed to return to the hotel, but not before staff incorrectly escorted them to the room of a Penrith Panthers player.
Coach Ricky Stuart told the Sydney Morning Herald they’ve dealt with the issue.