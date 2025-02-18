The agents

Former Warriors coach, former player agent and still one of the most respected opinions in New Zealand Rugby League – Frank Endacott says good agents can spot talent at that age.

“I remember signing Sonny Fai at 14 in Auckland and he proved to be an absolute standout, but I could see that at a very early age,” says Endacott.

Sonny Fai was an exceptional youth talent for the Warriors before tragedy struck. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Fai was regarded as one of the best up-and-coming players in the NRL before he tragically drowned at Bethells Beach in 2009 – aged 20.

“His physique, his attitude, his speed, in fact – everything. He had the all-round game. And he ended up, I think, the strongest player at the Warriors in the gym at 16 years old,” recalls Endacott.

“He was an athlete and a lovely kid.”

Endacott believes good agents will be disadvantaged because by 18 years of age, “anyone” could see the most talented players – Fai being an example of that.

“You’d have every agent in the NRL knocking on his door, trying to sign him. The queue would be 50 yards long. That’s what you’re going to encourage. It just turns it into a dog fight,” says Endacott.

“A lot of these agents are, to be quite honest, bloody hopeless.”

Whilst Cantabrian Endacott retired as an agent five years ago, talent identification has ramped up in the Mainland in recent seasons – particularly by NRL clubs.

Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs have partnered with Canterbury Rugby League, the NZ Warriors launched the “Future Warriors” programme and now a NSWRL “foundation club” has linked with Rolleston College.

Rolleston College Principal Rachel Skelton with representatives of the Sydney Roosters. Photo / Rolleston College

The fast-growing co-ed school (with a roll of 1950) signed an agreement with Sydney Roosters last Friday. Principal Rachel Skelton says the annually reviewed memorandum of understanding will see some “direct benefits for Rolleston College”.

“Support of our coaches – both parent coaches and student coaches, access to training programmes and resources. This partnership will support the start-up of a Rugby League program for our school,” says Skelton.

The parents

Janelle Riki-Waaka has been through the process with her son Jordan – a Kiwi, a Māori All-Star and a Brisbane Bronco since the age of 14. He’s now 25.

Riki-Waaka supports the proposal.

“I don’t believe that young people really need an agent. One thing that a lot of people don’t know is that you don’t require an agent for an NRL club to give a young person a development contract or any kind of contract in the NRL,” says Riki-Waaka, a Canterbury Rugby League director.

Kiwis second-rower Jordan Riki was a teenage target and has been linked to the Broncos since he was 14 years old. Photo / NZRL

“I think better education needs to be provided to whānau so that they understand that process,” says Riki-Waaka.

She says that she is often approached by parents who are navigating the process for the first time and find themselves overwhelmed by it.

“The thing with agents is – it’s their job. The more money a player gets, the more money an agent gets – so you need to go into those relationships especially as a parent or whanau member, knowing that the only people really whose vested interest is your child’s happiness, is you,” says Riki-Waaka.

Riki-Waaka admits that agents play a vital role when players reach first-grade level or make the “top 30″ squad at an NRL club.

She says she has seen first-hand how hard the road to being a professional athlete is – and that young people should be free from contractual obligations.

“I do think we need to let kids be kids. What a young person wants to do at 16 might not even be the same in a month’s time, let alone 2, 3, 5 years later,” says Riki-Waaka.

The players

Many of New Zealand’s top First XV rugby talent are on the radars of NRL clubs, if they’re not already on their books.

One industry source told the Herald that it’s not unheard of for NRL clubs to pay school fees for boys to attend good rugby union colleges. Their thinking is that the level of conditioning in those top First XV’s – both physically and mentally, better prepares them for the rigours of professional sport.

One of the top prospects in schoolboy rugby in 2024 was Nelson College playmaker Harry Inch. The gifted first five-eighths was selected for New Zealand Secondary Schools at the end of the year and played a preseason match for the Crusaders last month. But the 18-year-old could’ve been lost from rugby altogether.

Harry Inch of the Crusaders during the Super Rugby pre-season rugby match against the Blues. Photo / John Davidson, Photosport

“We had to fight pretty hard to keep him away from the Warriors who offered him a pretty long-term deal up there. I was just stoked that we could get him in the environment because, man, I see a massive future for him,” says Crusaders assistant coach James Marshall.

Inch will play for the Crusaders under-20s next month and will turn out for High School Old Boys in Christchurch club rugby.

“He’s so tough. He’s just not afraid of anything. He’s a farmer, [with] farmer strength. He beats all the boys in the wrestles in the gym and he’s just a kid out of school,” says Marshall.

Inch was a star of schoolboy rugby social-media channels – rated by some as the No 1 player in First XV rugby.

“He’s still really raw in his rugby knowledge, but guys like James [O’Connor] will just help him grow massively over the over this year. I’ve got no doubt he’s going to go a long way,” says Marshall.

Inch is relishing his time at Crusaders HQ.

“You pinch yourself, literally. You’re surrounded by All Blacks and great Crusaders and yeah, it’s wicked to be part of,” says Inch.

The ‘other’ code

While rugby is the game of Inch’s, the tug-of-war over the teen’s signature is an unusual fight, according to a number of industry experts.

If it does happen, it’s more likely to be towards the end of their schooling.

The proposed changes aren’t expected to change that.

Insiders say New Zealand Rugby simply doesn’t have the money to “gamble” on younger players like the NRL does – nor the platform for them to perform on. Players are aligned to their school First XV – and then their provincial union. Super Rugby – the comparable opposition to the NRL – has fewer franchises and therefore fewer contracts to offer.

They say there’s “no point” in rugby’s player agents having young teens on their books because there’s no market for them at that age.

The Daily Telegraph also reported that “other major recommendations include restricting the number of players a club can have on its books between the ages of 16 to 19” and that a cap could be introduced on how much a teenage player can earn.

If nothing else, it could serve to dim the bright lights of the NRL for New Zealand next crop of stars.

Mike Thorpe is a senior multimedia journalist for the Herald, based in Christchurch. He has been a broadcast journalist across television and radio for 20 years and joined the Herald in August 2024.