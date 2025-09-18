South Sydney Rabbitohs player Brandon Smith arrives at the Southport Magistrates Court on the Gold Coast. Photo / Photosport

Kiwis and South Sydney Rabbitohs hooker Brandon Smith has appeared in a Queensland court today facing allegations of supplying drugs and disclosing inside information for sports gambling.

Smith appeared at the Southport Magistrates Court, a month after he was questioned by two detectives at Gold Coast Airport ahead of the Rabbitohs’ NRL clash with the Gold Coast Titans.

His lawyer told the Southport Magistrates Court today the matters were contested and asked for a three-week adjournment.

Smith was silent in court and did not enter a plea.

The Sydney Morning Herald claimed the drug charges relate to his time at the Sydney Roosters, with allegations that Smith attempted to buy drugs for his teammates while on a golf trip during a bye round.