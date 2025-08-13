Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

NRL: Brandon Smith quizzed by police at airport over person linked to drug probe

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

South Sydney Rabbitohs and Kiwis hooker Brandon Smith. Photo / Getty Images

South Sydney Rabbitohs and Kiwis hooker Brandon Smith. Photo / Getty Images

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Kiwis and South Sydney Rabbitohs hooker Brandon Smith was questioned by police at a Queensland airport about an individual known to him who is part of a drugs investigation, new details have revealed.

The 29-year-old was pulled aside and interviewed by waiting police when he arrived at Coolangatta Airport on

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save