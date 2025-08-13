It’s unclear if there is a relation between the two or any suggestion of wrongdoing on his part and Smith was released without charge, going on to play as the Rabbitohs claimed a 20-18 win in his 150th NRL match.
The NRL Integrity Unit has been liaising with South Sydney over the situation and said it had been given no information that would prompt the league to act. He’s been cleared to play on Saturday against the Parramatta Eels.
In a short statement to local media, Queensland Police said they “had cause to speak to a 29-year-old male at Coolangatta Airport”.
“The male was later released without charge. Police have no further information to provide.”
After the Rabbitohs’ win, coach Wayne Bennett was quizzed about Smith and responded: “That’s an issue we’re not going to talk about.”
Smith departed the Sydney Roosters for cross-town rivals the Rabbitohs midway through the 2025 NRL season, despite still recovering from an ACL injury.
He has represented the Kiwis on 13 occasions, with his last appearance being at the Rugby League World Cup in 2022.
In 2021, while playing for the Melbourne Storm, Smith and teammates Cameron Munster and Chris Lewis were all handed a one-match ban and fined more than $50,000 after they were filmed partying with a white substance on a table in the background.