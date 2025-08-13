South Sydney Rabbitohs and Kiwis hooker Brandon Smith. Photo / Getty Images

Kiwis and South Sydney Rabbitohs hooker Brandon Smith was questioned by police at a Queensland airport about an individual known to him who is part of a drugs investigation, new details have revealed.

The 29-year-old was pulled aside and interviewed by waiting police when he arrived at Coolangatta Airport on Saturday afternoon with his South Sydney Rabbitohs teammates ahead of their round-23 NRL clash with the Gold Coast Titans.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, officers were following lines of inquiry regarding an investigation into the supply of drugs and questioned Smith about a person known to him for a considerable amount of time.

Smith had previously pleaded guilty to drug offences while living in Queensland, when he was charged with two counts of supplying and possessing drugs after being found with an amount of MDMA in 2014.

No conviction was recorded, the Sydney Morning Herald said.