In a short statement to local media, Queensland Police said they “had cause to speak to a 29-year-old male at Coolangatta Airport”.

“The male was later released without charge. Police have no further information to provide.”

Smith departed the Sydney Roosters for cross-town rivals the Rabbitohs midway through the 2025 NRL season, despite still recovering from an ACL injury.

He’s played only once for his new club this season, in round 18, before suffering a fresh knee injury.

Smith has represented the Kiwis on 13 occasions, with his last appearance being at the Rugby League World Cup in 2022.

Smith opens up on alleged drugs scandal

In 2021, while playing for the Melbourne Storm, Smith and teammates Cameron Munster and Chris Lewis were all handed a one-match ban and fined more than $50,000 after they were filmed partying with a white substance on a table in the background.

The video, posted to social media, was filmed after the Storm’s season was ended by the Penrith Panthers in the NRL’s preliminary final.

Separate investigations by the Storm and the NRL were unable to ascertain what the white powder was, but speaking on the Keegan and Company podcast last year, Smith revealed the impact the scandal had on his family.

“As we’re walking out of the hotel bro, we get this message from the general manager of the Storm saying, ‘this video is about to go viral’ and there’s a video of me in front of the table doing stuff I shouldn’t have been doing,” Smith said.

“I was like, ‘I’m so sorry Mum, I’m so sorry’. “It sucked, bro, it sucked. But not for me. It sucked for my mum – I wanted her to enjoy her f***ing night.

“What really f***ing hit home was that my niece and my nephew were getting bullied at school because of something I did.

“You know, I f***ing did that and hearing that from my brother and just seeing that shit bro, that was definitely something that hurt my heart, bad.”