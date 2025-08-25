A police spokesman confirmed Smith was facing charges.

“A 29-year-old man has been issued with asummons by Queensland Police on August 20 for supplying dangerous drugs and using or disclosing inside knowledge for betting,” Queensland Police said in a statement.

“The man is expected to appear in the Southport Magistrates Court on 18 September.

“Investigations by detectives from the Organised Crime Gangs Group, Taskforce Maxima, South Eastern Region are continuing.”

The Rabbitohs say they are aware of the allegations made against Smith.

“The club has informed the NRL Integrity Unit about the allegations,” said a spokesperson.

“As this matter is part of a Queensland Police investigation, the Rabbitohs will be making no further comment at this stage.”

At the time, the Sydney Morning Herald reported officers were following lines of inquiry regarding an investigation into the supply of drugs and questioned Smith about a person known to him for a considerable amount of time.

Smith had previously pleaded guilty to drug offences while living in Queensland, when he was charged with two counts of supplying and possessing drugs after being found with an amount of MDMA in 2014.

No conviction was recorded, the Sydney Morning Herald said.

After the Rabbitohs’ 20-18 win over Titans, coach Wayne Bennett was quizzed about Smith and responded: “That’s an issue we’re not going to talk about.”

Smith departed the Sydney Roosters for cross-town rivals the Rabbitohs midway through the 2025 NRL season, despite still recovering from an ACL injury.

He has represented the Kiwis on 13 occasions, with his last appearance being at the Rugby League World Cup in 2022.

In 2021, while playing for the Melbourne Storm, Smith and teammates Cameron Munster and Chris Lewis were all handed a one-match ban and fined more than $50,000 after they were filmed partying with a white substance on a table in the background.