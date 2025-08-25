Brandon Smith played 41 games for the Roosters. Photo / Getty Images

It is alleged that Smith provided information of the team line-up, including the role of Roosters star Latrell Mitchell, to the dealer, who then used that to place bets.

Smith’s lawyer Paul McGirr told the Daily Telegraph that they would fight the allegations.

“Brandon Smith will not be commenting on the allegation in any way,” McGirr said.

“At this stage, the matter will be contested. The allegation confirms Brandon wasn’t even in the jurisdiction of Queensland at the time of alleged offending.

“The police have been extremely professional in dealing with Brandon and myself thus far and the matter will need to be left to run its natural course without outside influences.”

The Rabbitohs say they are aware of the allegations made against Smith.

“The club has informed the NRL Integrity Unit about the allegation,” said a Rabbitohs spokesperson.

“In respect to the matter at hand, through his solicitor Paul McGirr, the club understands that Brandon was not physically in the jurisdiction of Queensland when this matter was alleged to have occurred, and therefore, we are instructed that the matter will be contested.

“As this matter is before the court, the club cannot, and will not, be making any further comment at this stage, in order to preserve the integrity of the investigation and process.”

Brandon Smith playing for the Kiwis. Photo / Photosport

It all stems back to when Smith was questioned by police before a game on the Gold Coast earlier this month, but released without charge. He went on to play his 150th NRL match.

“A 29-year-old man has been issued with a summons ... for supplying dangerous drugs and using or disclosing inside knowledge for betting,” a police spokesman said in a statement.

The Rabbitohs have the bye this week, and face the Roosters in their final match of the season on September 5.

Smith had previously pleaded guilty to drug offences while living in Queensland, when he was charged with two counts of supplying and possessing drugs after being found with an amount of MDMA in 2014.

No conviction was recorded, the Sydney Morning Herald said.

Smith departed the Sydney Roosters for cross-town rivals the Rabbitohs midway through the 2025 NRL season, despite still recovering from an ACL injury.

He has represented the Kiwis on 13 occasions, with his last appearance being at the Rugby League World Cup in 2022.

In 2021, while playing for the Melbourne Storm, Smith and teammates Cameron Munster and Chris Lewis were all handed a one-match ban and fined more than $50,000 after they were filmed partying with a white substance on a table in the background.