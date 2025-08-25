Fresh details have emerged surrounding Kiwis and South Sydney Rabbitohs hooker Brandon Smith’s upcoming court case after he was charged by Queensland Police with dangerous drug supply and using inside knowledge for betting.
Australian police confirmed yesterday that Smith had been issued with a summons to appear in the SouthportMagistrates Court on September 18, two weeks after he was questioned by two detectives at Gold Coast Airport ahead of the Rabbitohs’ NRL clash with the Gold Coast Titans.
The Sydney Morning Herald claimed the drug charges relate to his time at the Sydney Roosters, with allegations that Smith attempted to buy drugs for his teammates while on a golf trip during a bye round.
It’s reported the 29-year-old was contracted to the Roosters at the time of the incident.
The Sydney Morning Herald said that Taskforce Maxima, which is responsible for targeting serious organised criminal gang activity in Queensland, saw Smith’s name when they were examining a drug dealer’s phone.
“The club has informed the NRL Integrity Unit about the allegation,” said a Rabbitohs spokesperson.
“In respect to the matter at hand, through his solicitor Paul McGirr, the club understands that Brandon was not physically in the jurisdiction of Queensland when this matter was alleged to have occurred, and therefore, we are instructed that the matter will be contested.
“As this matter is before the court, the club cannot, and will not, be making any further comment at this stage, in order to preserve the integrity of the investigation and process.”
It all stems back to when Smith was questioned by police before a game on the Gold Coast earlier this month, but released without charge. He went on to play his 150th NRL match.
“A 29-year-old man has been issued with a summons ... for supplying dangerous drugs and using or disclosing inside knowledge for betting,” a police spokesman said in a statement.
The Rabbitohs have the bye this week, and face the Roosters in their final match of the season on September 5.
Smith had previously pleaded guilty to drug offences while living in Queensland, when he was charged with two counts of supplying and possessing drugs after being found with an amount of MDMA in 2014.
No conviction was recorded, the Sydney Morning Herald said.
Smith departed the Sydney Roosters for cross-town rivals the Rabbitohs midway through the 2025 NRL season, despite still recovering from an ACL injury.
He has represented the Kiwis on 13 occasions, with his last appearance being at the Rugby League World Cup in 2022.
In 2021, while playing for the Melbourne Storm, Smith and teammates Cameron Munster and Chris Lewis were all handed a one-match ban and fined more than $50,000 after they were filmed partying with a white substance on a table in the background.