“[It shows] the power of the game - without Australia,” said Jones. “They’re the benchmark….they’ve been the benchmark for ever really. But [for] the international game, where they’re not part of this competition, just shows you how strong it is.”

Jones has been heartened – but not surprised - by the growth.

“What we’ve been seeing over the last couple of weeks it’s probably been going for some time now, like the Tongan community and even the Samoan community a couple of years ago, how they got behind their teams. It hasn’t surprised me because that’s where the game’s at.”

Like his players, Jones is desperate for the return of June tests, to allow more connection and visibility with the Kiwis.

“I’d love for us to play more fixtures,” said Jones. “I’d love for the Kiwis to play games when the Origin period’s on because for these boys, this is the pinnacle, They love this space and if we can play more games around that time. I know the pressure it puts on the clubs, but it’d be awesome if we could get more games for New Zealand.”

Jones also believes that the groundswell of interest in New Zealand can only benefit the push for a second NRL side here, as the competition aims for 20 teams at some stage in the future.

“I think eventually it’ll happen,” said Jones. “I’m not too sure when, but the popularity of the game is at a really high level and a lot of the people that support Samoa and Tonga support the Warriors, you know. And you’d imagine that’d be right across the country.”

Kiwis celebrate Dylan Brown try during the Paciﬁc Championships rugby league test between New Zealand Kiwis v Toa Samoa at Go Media Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Sunday 19 October 2025 Photo: Brett Phibbs / www.photosport.nz

Jones is happy with the buildup, even if the bye week was a less than ideal situation. The Kiwis are fresh and their energy at the captain’s run on Saturday was apparent for all to see. New Zealand are in a strong position, as Tonga need to win by a 17 point margin to reach next Sunday’s final in Sydney but Jones dismissed any suggestions that the points differential could be on player’s minds.

“We’re coming out with our mindset to win a game of footy,” said Jones.

Tonga will bring an intense physical challenge – with the intention to smash the front door down – but the Kiwis pack are more than ready.

“It’s mouthwatering stuff really when you look at their forward pack and then you look at our forward pack and you go, Wow. And then the Samoan forward pack.

I said from day one that these potentially could be the most physical games of rugby league we’ll ever see because of the teams that are on show and it’s already shown that in two games.”

With a majority Tongan crowd expected, Jones is philosophical about the prospect of the Kiwis getting booed again, even during the haka.

“In any culture you show respect but it is what it is. If they want to boo, then it’s not going to phase our boys.”

Kieran Foran enjoyed a special training session, with his nine-year-old son Jordy in attendance, after flying in from Australia with Foran’s wife Karina on Friday night.

“Stace gave it the green light and said he was more than welcome and he was just jumping with joy,” said Foran, as the pair exchanged kicks at the end of training.”

Foran said the week off was beneficial for him – “I could recover, which was nice” – and he is primed for what will be his last match on New Zealand soil.

“Yeah, it’s starting to sink in now, I suppose,” said Foran. “I had a moment driving in on the bus with the young fella. It’s starting todawn on me now that this is sort of it for my playing days but at the same time I feel extremely lucky to have been given the opportunity to go out in this fashion, it’s just unbelievable.

I couldn’t have asked for a better ending to my footy career and to be able to get through the season with the Titans relatively unscathed and then earn a call up into the Kiwi jumper for the Pacific Championships…it just means everything to me.”

Michael Burgess has been a Sports Journalist for the New Zealand Herald since 2005, covering the Olympics, Fifa World Cups, and America’s Cup campaigns. He is a co-host of the Big League podcast.