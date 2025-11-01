Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / League

Kiwis v Tonga: Record crowd expected for Pacific Championships clash at Eden Park

Michael Burgess
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

The Kiwis celebrate a try in 2025.

The Kiwis celebrate a try in 2025.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Kiwis coach Stacey Jones hopes the success of the 2025 Pacific Championships can be a turning point for the international game – and even provide the momentum for a second New Zealand NRL team.

The tournament has been a huge hit so far, despite minimal promotion and the fact that

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save