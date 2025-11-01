Kiwis coach Stacey Jones hopes the success of the 2025 Pacific Championships can be a turning point for the international game – and even provide the momentum for a second New Zealand NRL team.
The tournament has been a huge hit so far, despite minimal promotion and the fact thatthe teams have been in hibernation for almost 12 months, given the current NRL schedule doesn’t permit mid year tests.
Sunday’s clash at Eden park between the Kiwis and Tonga – which is preceded by a test between the Kiwi Ferns and Jillaroos – is set for a massive turnout.
The Herald understands that at least 38,000 people will pack the venue, which would be the biggest Kiwis crowd on New Zealand soil since 2010 and largest for any league match here in more than a decade.
That’s off the back of almost 45,000 fans at Suncorp stadium for the Samoa-Tonga test last weekend, while the opening week saw a 21,000 strong crowd at Go Media stadium witness an epic encounter between the Kiwis and Samoa. It feels like a new level for international league, especially as the Kangaroos aren’t involved, given they are touring England.
“[It shows] the power of the game - without Australia,” said Jones. “They’re the benchmark….they’ve been the benchmark for ever really. But [for] the international game, where they’re not part of this competition, just shows you how strong it is.”
Jones has been heartened – but not surprised - by the growth.
“What we’ve been seeing over the last couple of weeks it’s probably been going for some time now, like the Tongan community and even the Samoan community a couple of years ago, how they got behind their teams. It hasn’t surprised me because that’s where the game’s at.”
Like his players, Jones is desperate for the return of June tests, to allow more connection and visibility with the Kiwis.
“I’d love for us to play more fixtures,” said Jones. “I’d love for the Kiwis to play games when the Origin period’s on because for these boys, this is the pinnacle, They love this space and if we can play more games around that time. I know the pressure it puts on the clubs, but it’d be awesome if we could get more games for New Zealand.”
“I think eventually it’ll happen,” said Jones. “I’m not too sure when, but the popularity of the game is at a really high level and a lot of the people that support Samoa and Tonga support the Warriors, you know. And you’d imagine that’d be right across the country.”
Jones is happy with the buildup, even if the bye week was a less than ideal situation. The Kiwis are fresh and their energy at the captain’s run on Saturday was apparent for all to see. New Zealand are in a strong position, as Tonga need to win by a 17 point margin to reach next Sunday’s final in Sydney but Jones dismissed any suggestions that the points differential could be on player’s minds.
“We’re coming out with our mindset to win a game of footy,” said Jones.
Tonga will bring an intense physical challenge – with the intention to smash the front door down – but the Kiwis pack are more than ready.
“It’s mouthwatering stuff really when you look at their forward pack and then you look at our forward pack and you go, Wow. And then the Samoan forward pack.
I said from day one that these potentially could be the most physical games of rugby league we’ll ever see because of the teams that are on show and it’s already shown that in two games.”
With a majority Tongan crowd expected, Jones is philosophical about the prospect of the Kiwis getting booed again, even during the haka.
