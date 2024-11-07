A rugby league consortium headed by rugby league legend Sir Graham Lowe has today announced its formal proposal to be awarded a licence as part of the NRL’s expansion plans.
The Christchurch-based Orcas has outlined a bid with an overall value of A$325 million ($360m) that includes a substantial licence fee and will be ready to take to the field soon after receipt of NRL approval.
The club believes it will grow the game in every facet and contribute to a healthy and vibrant competition from the outset.
Advanced plans were unveiled for a 20-hectare Multi-Sport Centre of Excellence just 15 minutes from the Christchurch city centre, with a project value of $100m, which would include seven full-sized training fields (one of them roofed), sports science, gymnasiums, medical facilities and accommodation. The design phase is nearly complete, with a target to have the first phase open in the second quarter of 2026.
Ten regional satellite centres will operate pathways as a sports education model with an annual intake of 25 male and 25 female athletes at each centre, so that by year five, 2500 young athletes would be part of the programme.
The Orcas will play home games in the city’s new 30,000-capacity Te Kaha stadium and will also take matches to selected stadiums throughout New Zealand.
There are also advanced plans for a city-centre hotel and entertainment hub.
The Orcas believe there’s a huge untapped player base in the Orcas zone: there are 18,000 registered rugby league players (excluding school students) and the Orcas would drive an increase to 35,000 registrations by 2028. There are also 75,000 current registered rugby union players, over half the New Zealand playing base, and three professional franchises in the zone.
The club will be funded by a South Island-based group of private equity investors with a capital base of $60m. The board has significant business, commercial, investment and property experience as well as substantial experience of operating professional rugby league clubs.
The club will be chaired by New Zealand coaching great Sir Graham, who coached the Kiwis, Manly, the North Queensland Cowboys and the Queensland State of Origin team and was the chief executive of the Manly NRL club.
The bid team also includes former NRL chief financial officer Ed Farish, former Gold Coast Titans chief executive Michael Searle, former New Zealand representative player Phil Bergman, and former Canterbury Rugby League chairman Simon Doig.
Sir Graham said the Orcas are determined to be a competitive force in the NRL from the first kickoff.
“We expect that from day one, we will be testing and challenging the best teams in the competition. We’ve got the staff and the expertise to put a competitive team on the field in week one. Christchurch is a city that loves sport and loves winners. We’re sure they will get behind the Orcas and that new stadium will be a cauldron of support where visiting teams will find it very hard to pick up a win.”
The Orcas consortium has already reached provisional agreements with several highly experienced rugby league staff members who are ready to go if the bid is accepted by the NRL.
Chalmers said: “This bid makes sense for everyone. It will bring new markets, new growth, new revenue, new spectators and new players to the sport of rugby league.
“The bid is fully funded and ready to go. We are ready and willing to pay a substantial licence fee to the NRL and make major infrastructure investments.
“We have access to a superb, brand-new stadium and well-advanced plans for world-class facilities. We have excellent staff lined up ready to go. All we need is the green light from the NRL.”
Christchurch has a rich rugby league history. Players to emerge from the Canterbury competition include Mark Broadhurst, Whetu Taewa, Adrian Shelford, Brent Stuart, David Kidwell and Terry Hermansson.
Current NRL players include Jordan Riki (Brisbane), Jazz Tevaga (Manly) and Jamayne Isaako (the Dolphins). The national schoolboy champions for the past two seasons has been St Thomas of Canterbury College.