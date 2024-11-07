The Orcas will play home games in the city’s new 30,000-capacity Te Kaha stadium and will also take matches to selected stadiums throughout New Zealand.

The Southern Orcas' bid to be part of the NRL is being led by Sir Graham Lowe (left) and businessman Andrew Chalmers.

There are also advanced plans for a city-centre hotel and entertainment hub.

The Orcas believe there’s a huge untapped player base in the Orcas zone: there are 18,000 registered rugby league players (excluding school students) and the Orcas would drive an increase to 35,000 registrations by 2028. There are also 75,000 current registered rugby union players, over half the New Zealand playing base, and three professional franchises in the zone.

The club will be funded by a South Island-based group of private equity investors with a capital base of $60m. The board has significant business, commercial, investment and property experience as well as substantial experience of operating professional rugby league clubs.

The club will be chaired by New Zealand coaching great Sir Graham, who coached the Kiwis, Manly, the North Queensland Cowboys and the Queensland State of Origin team and was the chief executive of the Manly NRL club.

The managing director will be businessman Andrew Chalmers, who was chairman of the New Zealand Rugby League and former owner of the Bradford Bulls club in England.

The bid team also includes former NRL chief financial officer Ed Farish, former Gold Coast Titans chief executive Michael Searle, former New Zealand representative player Phil Bergman, and former Canterbury Rugby League chairman Simon Doig.

Māori Rugby League president John Tamihere (left) and former NZRL chairman Andrew Chalmers, who will be managing director of the Orcas.

Sir Graham said the Orcas are determined to be a competitive force in the NRL from the first kickoff.

“We expect that from day one, we will be testing and challenging the best teams in the competition. We’ve got the staff and the expertise to put a competitive team on the field in week one. Christchurch is a city that loves sport and loves winners. We’re sure they will get behind the Orcas and that new stadium will be a cauldron of support where visiting teams will find it very hard to pick up a win.”

The Orcas consortium has already reached provisional agreements with several highly experienced rugby league staff members who are ready to go if the bid is accepted by the NRL.

Chalmers said: “This bid makes sense for everyone. It will bring new markets, new growth, new revenue, new spectators and new players to the sport of rugby league.

“The bid is fully funded and ready to go. We are ready and willing to pay a substantial licence fee to the NRL and make major infrastructure investments.

“We have access to a superb, brand-new stadium and well-advanced plans for world-class facilities. We have excellent staff lined up ready to go. All we need is the green light from the NRL.”

Christchurch has a rich rugby league history. Players to emerge from the Canterbury competition include Mark Broadhurst, Whetu Taewa, Adrian Shelford, Brent Stuart, David Kidwell and Terry Hermansson.

Current NRL players include Jordan Riki (Brisbane), Jazz Tevaga (Manly) and Jamayne Isaako (the Dolphins). The national schoolboy champions for the past two seasons has been St Thomas of Canterbury College.