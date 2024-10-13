“And volunteer coaches can hold so much sway with their players regardless of the sport they are involved with.

“I believe the language of sport could solve a lot of the issues facing the world — just don’t get academics involved.”

Lowe has again teamed up with Australia-based etrainu — an e-training online organisation — to produce simple videos laying out his 12 principles.

Lowe and etrainu already run a successful prison programme for inmates to transition to education.

Lowe and Australia-based etrainu run a successful prison programme for inmates to transition to education. Photo / Dean Purcell

“After I was forced to stop coaching because of my health, I still have that flame within me and I have always had that passion and admiration for volunteer coaches.

“I have always believed with so many challenging social issues, volunteer community coaches could help remedy that. These people coach and do it for love of the sport. They don’t get paid and in many cases have limited resources and often pay for things themselves.

“But for that hour once a week, they can make such a difference and they have in the palm of their hands the future of this country with those little kids.

“Many kids have fallen through the cracks of education, yet for that hour once a week that community coach has the ability to influence these children, not only with their sport but with how they think.

“I have always wanted to do something for community coaches, so the 12 principles I have — which we use for a range of programmes — I have tweaked for volunteer community coaches.”

The 12 principles include make a plan, know what is a winning team, let the dog see the rabbit, no such things as can’t, and look for the person in the dinner suit.

“I’m no academic, so I have made them as simple and easy for anyone to digest and take in,” Lowe said.

Tomorrow’s launch will be held at the Auckland Rugby League office.