Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Kiwis v Tonga: New Zealand enforcer Joseph Tapine says huge Tongan crowd will ‘fuel the fire’

Michael Burgess
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Kiwis lock Joseph Tapine. Photo / Photosport

Kiwis lock Joseph Tapine. Photo / Photosport

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Kiwis lock Joseph Tapine can’t wait for the hostile reception from the largely Tongan crowd this Sunday, admitting it will be “fuel to the fire”.

For the fifth time since the 2017 Rugby League World Cup, New Zealand will face the Pacific nation on home soil – and feel like

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save