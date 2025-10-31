That was illustrated in the 24-18 win over Samoa two weeks ago. Though the Kiwi support was decent, they were drowned out by the Samoans, who accounted for at least two thirds of the crowd at Go Media Stadium.

The Kiwis could barely hear their own haka, then had to dig deep throughout the second half, as Samoa were lifted by their fans. But that brought out the best in Tapine, who was arguably the dominant forward on the field. It was similar to his performance for the Raiders against the Warriors in May, as he took on the home pack in an intimidating display, where he was cast as the villain.

“Both times, against Warriors and against Samoa, getting booed probably fuelled the fire,” said Tapine.

”You know, ‘boo me - I want to show you’ - that’s my mentality. I want to prove people wrong and when the booing happens I’m amping that up another five times.”

With his uncompromising style, Tapine is seen as an enforcer. He doesn’t completely reject that tag but feels it is more about leadership.

“People say enforcer but I think being a leader and you’re playing a contact sport, you want to protect your team,” said Tapine.

”That’s more of the role, not enforcer. I just try and be the guy that people can depend on. If something goes wrong, I’ll stand up for them or if there’s contact I’ll go towards it. I want to be the guy that everyone wants to play with.”

That’s definitely the case, as Tapine has established himself as a Kiwis great in recent years. He has accumulated 23 tests since his 2016 debut – a significant number given the sparse international schedule – and only Kieran Foran has more experience in the current squad.

The Kiwis are everything to him – “I always say – this is my pinnacle” and it has shown through in his performances, best epitomised in the 30-0 win over Australia in Hamilton in 2023, when he ran for more metres than any other forward on the field (197) and topped the Kiwis tackle count (33)

The 31-year-old is in a good place, recharged after a “special” North Island road trip with his wife Kirsten and daughter LLua, 2, during their bye week.

It included a memorable visit to his ancestral marae – Rūātoki – deep in Tūhoe country – for the first time in more than 25 years.

“Me and my wife want our kids to grow up knowing where they’re from and that comes from us,” explained Tapine.

“[My daughter] has been to where my wife and her grandparents are from [Goodooga, 800km northwest of Canberra] so I thought it was good to return home and do that.”

As one of the most recognisable figures in the NRL, Tapine wasn’t exactly anonymous.

“Someone noticed me and welcomed me on to the marae,” said Tapine.

“I was just happy to go out and have a look around, but he explained a lot more in detail, which I have to learn about as part of my journey. It’s more for my kids now, passing that knowledge on.”

After a night in Taupō, the family also stopped at Rātā – just outside Marton, the home of his maternal grandmother – before seeing friends in Levin, then having time in Wellington.

Looking ahead to Sunday’s clash, Tapine discounted talk of revenge – after last year’s 25-24 loss at Go Media stadium – but admitted that result had hurt.

One of the lasting memories from that match was Tapine’s spectacular try, where he managed an improvised kick, collected the ball at full pace, then beat two defenders near the sideline before scoring under the posts, bringing back memories of his days as winger in junior footy.

“It’s a bit of a blur,” laughed Tapine.

“I just saw the ball, tried to kick it, it wasn’t even my dominant foot. I just kicked ahead [like a] baby giraffe, then picked it up. It is one of my best tries I’ve scored.”

It was another reminder of Tapine’s unique skillset and taste for the big occasion. The Kiwis are in a favourable position, as Tonga will need to win by a 17 point margin to qualify for the final next week in Sydney, given the respective points differential after their 34-6 defeat to Samoa, but there is no complacency.

“They’re going to come out fast and hard and it’s going to be a tough, tough match,” said Tapine.

”You never take anyone lightly and they have got a pack that’s done a lot in the game and is very experienced."

