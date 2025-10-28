Our sport panel on the highs, lows and surprises across New Zealand sport. Video / Herald NOW

Brisbane Broncos NRL premiership winner Xavier Willison will make his Kiwis test debut after being named on the interchange bench for Sunday’s Pacific Championship clash against Tonga at Eden Park.

Willison gets the chance to stamp his mark after a breakout season where he made 21 appearances as the Broncos won their first title since 2006.

The 23-year-old takes the place of Nelson Asofa-Solomona in one of four changes to Stacey Jones’ side, who opened their campaign with a 24-18 win over Samoa two weeks ago.

Sebastian Kris has been named to start on the wing in place of Ronaldo Mulitalo, who has been ruled out for an extended period with an ACL injury, while Phoenix Crossland takes the place of the injured hooker Jeremy Marshall-King, who has a broken thumb.

Te Maire Martin will assume the utility role off the bench in what will be his first test since the Kiwis v England test in Denver in 2018.