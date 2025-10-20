Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Opinion
Home / Sport / League
Updated

Rugby league: Kiwis duo impresses, while questions raised after victory over Samoa - Opinion

Opinion by
Journalist·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read
Ben Francis is an Auckland-based reporter for the New Zealand Herald who covers breaking news.

Chris and Nathan dissect the week in sport - the good, the bad, and the buzzer-beaters.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

THE FACTS

  • The Kiwis claimed a narrow 24-18 win over Samoa to open their Pacific Championships campaign.
  • Dylan Brown was involved in three of New Zealand’s four tries.
  • The Kiwis face Tonga XIII on November 2 in their second match.

The Kiwis were made to work hard against Toa Samoa as they claimed a 24-18 win to open their Pacific Championship campaign.

If there was a match to showcase the spectacle of rugby league, then this was it. It had everything you could ask for from bone-crunching tackles

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save