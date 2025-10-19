3. Matt Timoko - 6

Should have made a pass which led to a try, instead made an error. Did make amends by scoring a crucial try right on halftime. Made the most run metres with 184.

Matthew Timoko scores a crucial try for the Kiwis. Photo / Photosport.

4. Casey McLean - 8

Scored the opening two tries of the game off some strong carries meaning the teenager has six tries in just two tests. Also had seven tackle breaks.

5. Ronaldo Mulitalo - 4

Relatively quiet with his inside man claiming the chocolates on a couple of occasions. Came off the field when Nicoll-Klokstad returned.

6. Dylan Brown - 9

Despite having limited playing time during the NRL season, you wouldn’t have noticed as he ran for over 100m, provided two try assists and scored the game-winning try but catching a bomb under the posts.

Dylan Brown scored the match-winning try against Samoa. Photo / Photosport

7. Kieran Foran - 3

Did the majority of the kicking, although it wasn’t his best night with some poor last tackle options and some wayward strikes. Although his bomb which led to Brown’s try was on point.

8. James Fisher-Harris - 6

Provided a decent captain’s knock by leading from the front. Arguably had his best match of 2025.

9. Jeremy Marshall-King - 5

Made 33 tackles with two misses in the first half alone. Then wasn’t sighted for the rest of the match, which was a rather questionable call.

10. Moses Leota - 4

Provided decent impact in his 39 minutes on the field. Had 103m and 22 tackles.

11. Briton Nikora - 3

Not his best night in the black jersey. A few missed tackles with some errors mixed in. Rushed out of the line to put on shot on Jarome Luai which led to Samoa’s first try, which was probably not the smartest play. Only had six runs.

12. Isaiah Papali’i - 5

Provided the offload which led to McLean’s second try. Made 28 tackles. But gave a way a stupid penalty for also putting a late shot on Luai, then made an error which did lead to the match levelling try. Finished with a game-high 44 tackles.

13. Joseph Tapine - 6

Was involved in everything and proved his credentials as one of the best forwards in the game. Made some big runs and some crunching tackles. Did have five misses though.

Joseph Tapine. Photo / Photosport.

Interchange

14. Phoenix Crossland - 4

Didn’t offer too much. Gave away a penalty after just coming onto the field. The Kiwis did look better with Marshall-King at dummy half.

15. Naufahu Whyte - 7

Played the biggest minutes off the bench, and provided huge impact with 124m off nine carries and 36 tackles, but had five misses.

16. Erin Clark - 6

Got through lots of work in a short space of time with 95 run metres, six tackle breaks and 19 tackles. Carried on his good form from the NRL season, but he must be running on fumes at the moment.

17. Nelson Asofa-Solomona - 3

Played like a man who was determined to make an impact, but no matter how hard he tries, those errors and penalties are still in his game. Even attempted a kick for good measure.

