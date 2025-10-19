Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Opinion
Home / Sport / League

Kiwi v Samoa: New Zealand player ratings from Pacific Championships win

Opinion by
Journalist·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
Ben Francis is an Auckland-based reporter for the New Zealand Herald who covers breaking news.

The Kiwis haka against Samoa. Photo / Photosport.

The Kiwis haka against Samoa. Photo / Photosport.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

How the Kiwis rated in their 24-18 Pacific Championships opener against Samoa in Auckland.

1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad – 7

Was his usual busy self at the back with plenty of run metres and some big tackles, but made one very costly error when he tried to save a 40/20 attempt,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save