Kiwis v Samoa: Coach Stacey Jones admits ‘relief’ after edging intense Pacific Championships battle

Michael Burgess
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

The Kiwis celebrate an early try against Samoa. Photo / Photosport

It feels like the Stacey Jones tenure as Kiwis coach is officially under way, off the back of Sunday’s epic 24-18 win over Samoa.

It was a brute of a game and a massive victory, the importance of which cannot be underestimated. Jones has been in charge since last season,

