Kiwis v Tonga: Eli Katoa undergoes surgery after ‘suffering seizure activity’

The Tongan forward required urgent medical assistance during the loss to the Kiwis. Video / NZ Herald
Tonga league star Eli Katoa has successfully undergone surgery after “suffering seizure activity” on the bench in the second half of Sunday’s Pacific Championships match between Tonga and New Zealand.

Katoa was seen slouching in his seat minutes after leaving the field after his third head knock, which

