“Eli underwent surgery overnight and is in a stable condition being supported by his partner and mother.

Medical staff attend to Eli Katoa. Photo / NZ Herald.

“Storm medical staff remain in close contact with the hospital and Tonga’s team Chief Medical Officer.”

Katoa provided an update on his Instagram page on Monday morning, saying: “Appreciate everyone for checking in, sorry if I haven’t got back to any of you guys, bit I really appreciate all the love and the messages”.

The 25-year-old’s first knock came in the warm-up when he was on the wrong end of an accidental but nasty looking hit from teammate Lehi Hopoate as the two contested a ball.

Eli Katoa lucky to be running out for Tonga today after copping a brutal friendly fire hit during the warm up!



Must have passed all concussion assessments - hopefully no more heavy blows to the head for him today 🤞 pic.twitter.com/qj8MI8PY9B — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) November 2, 2025

Passed fit to play, Katoa copped an accidental elbow from a teammate in the 10th minute and came off for a HIA but passed that.

In the second half, he got caught in an awkward position trying to make a tackle and came off second best. As it was his second HIA, he was immediately ruled out for the remainder of the match.

The Kiwis also posted a video to their social media page showing their support for Katoa, led by Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad.

“We just want to wish you all the best with your recovery,” Nicoll-Klokstad said.

“Just want to let you know that you’re all in our prayers, bro. May you ... be back on your feet in no time. I wish you and the family all the best, brother. Keep safe mate.”

Tonga coach Kristian Woolf insisted the correct medical practices were taken after the incidents.

“Obviously it wasn’t great on the sideline,” Woolf said.

“I don’t know the full details of it... he wasn’t great on the sideline and, I’m told that he was responsive and was improving before he actually went to the hospital.

“We got two very experienced doctors there. They’ve done the usual HIA. He’s passed all that well.

“My job’s not to question doctors. They’re both comfortable with that and comfortable with him coming back onto the field.

“I don’t think there’s anything to worry about there in terms of the process.

”Unfortunately, I think he’s copped a second hit that’s quite heavy and there’s been a bit of a poor result on the back of that.”

The incident capped a tough night for Tonga, who lost 40-14 to the Kiwis in front of 38,000 fans at Auckland’s Eden Park.

The Kiwis outscored Tonga seven tries to two, with Dylan Brown claiming a brace and assisting two more.

The Kiwis face Samoa in the Pacific Cup final next Sunday in Sydney.

Ben Francis is an Auckland-based reporter for the New Zealand Herald who covers breaking sports news.