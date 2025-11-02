Live updates as the Kiwis host Tonga at Eden Park in the Pacific Championships

Kiwis coach Stacey Jones hopes the success of the 2025 Pacific Championships can be a turning point for the international game – and even provide the momentum for a second New Zealand NRL team.

The tournament has been a huge hit so far, despite minimal promotion and the fact the teams have been in hibernation for almost 12 months, given the current NRL schedule doesn’t permit mid-year tests.

Sunday’s clash at Eden Park between the Kiwis and Tonga – which is preceded by a test between the Kiwi Ferns and Jillaroos – is set for a massive turnout.

The Herald understands that at least 38,000 people will pack the venue, which would be the biggest Kiwis crowd on New Zealand soil since 2010 and the largest for any league match here in more than a decade.

That’s off the back of almost 45,000 fans at Suncorp Stadium for the Samoa-Tonga test last weekend, while the opening week saw a 21,000-strong crowd at Go Media Stadium witness an epic encounter between the Kiwis and Samoa.

It feels like a new level for international league, especially as the Kangaroos aren’t involved, given they are touring England.

“[It shows] the power of the game – without Australia,” Jones said. “They’re the benchmark ... they’ve been the benchmark forever really. But [for] the international game, where they’re not part of this competition, just shows you how strong it is.”

Jones has been heartened – but not surprised - by the growth.

“What we’ve been seeing over the last couple of weeks, it’s probably been going for some time now, like the Tongan community and even the Samoan community a couple of years ago, how they got behind their teams. It hasn’t surprised me because that’s where the game’s at.”

Like his players, Jones is desperate for the return of June tests to allow more connection and visibility with the Kiwis.

“I’d love for us to play more fixtures,” the New Zealand coach said. “I’d love for the Kiwis to play games when the Origin period’s on because for these boys, this is the pinnacle. They love this space and if we can play more games around that time [it would be good]. I know the pressure it puts on the clubs, but it’d be awesome if we could get more games for New Zealand.”

Jones also believes that the groundswell of interest in New Zealand can only benefit the push for a second NRL side here, as the competition aims for 20 teams at some stage in the future.

“I think eventually, it’ll happen,” he said. “I’m not too sure when, but the popularity of the game is at a really high level and a lot of the people that support Samoa and Tonga support the Warriors, you know. And you’d imagine that’d be right across the country.”

Jones is happy with the build-up, even if the bye week was a less-than-ideal situation.

The Kiwis are fresh and their energy at the captain’s run on Saturday was apparent for all to see. New Zealand are in a strong position, as Tonga need to win by a 17-point margin to reach next Sunday’s final in Sydney – but Jones dismissed any suggestions that the points differential could be on players’ minds.

“We’re coming out with our mindset to win a game of footy,” he said.

Tonga will bring an intense physical challenge – with the intention to smash the front door down – but the Kiwis pack are more than ready.

“It’s mouthwatering stuff really when you look at their forward pack and then you look at our forward pack and you go, Wow. And then the Samoan forward pack,” Jones said.

“I said from day one that these potentially could be the most physical games of rugby league we’ll ever see because of the teams that are on show and it’s already shown that in two games.”

With a majority Tongan crowd expected, Jones is philosophical about the prospect of the Kiwis getting booed again, even during the haka.

“In any culture, you show respect but it is what it is. If they want to boo, then it’s not going to phase our boys.”

Kieran Foran enjoyed a special training session, with his 9-year-old son Jordy in attendance, after flying in from Australia with Foran’s wife Karina Foran on Friday night.

“Stace gave it the green light and said he was more than welcome and he was just jumping with joy,” Foran said, as the pair exchanged kicks at the end of training.

The veteran said the week off was beneficial for him – “I could recover, which was nice” – and he is primed for what will be his last match on New Zealand soil.

“Yeah, it’s starting to sink in now, I suppose,” Foran said. “I had a moment driving in on the bus with the young fella. It’s starting to dawn on me now that this is sort of it for my playing days but, at the same time, I feel extremely lucky to have been given the opportunity to go out in this fashion, it’s just unbelievable.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better ending to my footy career and to be able to get through the season with the Titans relatively unscathed and then earn a call-up into the Kiwi jumper for the Pacific Championships ... it just means everything to me.”