Kiwis v Tonga: Coach Stacey Jones hails dominant win to seal Sydney final spot

Michael Burgess
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

The Kiwis celebrate against Tonga. Photo / Photosport.

Whether or not the Kiwis were chasing redemption against Tonga on Sunday night, they certainly achieved it.

A year ago, the Kiwis were digesting one of the most chastening defeats in their history, as they were edged 25-24 by Tonga at Go Media Stadium. That result – off the back

