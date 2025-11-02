Shifted to the centres and proved to be reliable as always. Scored a try in the second half. Stacey Jones might be forced to keep him there due to his impact in the position and Kini dominating at fullback.
4. Casey McLean - 8
Made the break down the wing which led to the opening try, and scored one himself off a bomb. That’s now seven tries in three tests. Did make a few errors but has already established himself as one of the most important players for the Kiwis, which is crazy to say early in his career.
6. Dylan Brown - 7
Another strong showing carrying the ball. Scored two tries and set up another two.
7. Kieran Foran - 5
A better showing from the veteran halfback after he was kept very quiet against Samoa a fortnight ago. His kicking was more accurate, which helped his side in the red zone.