Didn’t see much ball down his edge, but still finished with 106m from eight carries. Nailed some tough conversions finishing seven of eight for the match.

3. Matt Timoko - 6

Dropped a simple pass when the Kiwis were hot on attack, searching for their fourth try, however, he made amends when he scored just before the break.

1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad - 7

Shifted to the centres and proved to be reliable as always. Scored a try in the second half. Stacey Jones might be forced to keep him there due to his impact in the position and Kini dominating at fullback.

Casey McLean had another big game for the Kiwis. Photo / Photosport.

4. Casey McLean - 8

Made the break down the wing which led to the opening try, and scored one himself off a bomb. That’s now seven tries in three tests. Did make a few errors but has already established himself as one of the most important players for the Kiwis, which is crazy to say early in his career.

6. Dylan Brown - 7

Another strong showing carrying the ball. Scored two tries and set up another two.

7. Kieran Foran - 5

A better showing from the veteran halfback after he was kept very quiet against Samoa a fortnight ago. His kicking was more accurate, which helped his side in the red zone.

8. James Fisher-Harris - 5

A quiet night for the Kiwis skipper but made his impact known when given opportunities.

9. Phoenix Crossland - 6

Was named to start in the absence of Jeremy Marshall-King and did struggle to stamp his mark. Made a team-high 34 tackles but missed four. Scored a try, which bumped his ranking up.

Kiwis prop Moses Leota. Photo / Photosport.

10. Moses Leota - 5

Got through lots of gritty work, mainly in the opening exchanges when the match was a real arm wrestle.

11. Briton Nikora - 6

Another who was much-improved from the Samoa match, with his combination next to Kieran Foran looking more formidable.

12. Isaiah Papali’i - 7

Needed a bounce-back performance and he found it. Was involved in almost everything, finishing with 132m off 19 carries.

13. Joseph Tapine - 7

Gave away a penalty for a dangerous tackle and, if charged by the match review committee, could be in danger of missing the final. Did give the Kiwis lots of second-phase play with five offloads.

Interchange

14. Te Maire Martin - 3

Came on for the final 20 minutes. Played hooker before switching to the halves for the final 12 minutes.

Naufahu Whyte . Photo / Photosport.

15. Naufahu Whyte - 8

Immense off the bench again. A powerful carrier who bumps defenders off for fun. Finished with 182 run metres - 68 of those post-contact - and 15 tackles.

16. Erin Clark - 5

Was sin-binned right on halftime for a professional foul but bounced back with a strong showing.

17. Xavier Willison - 6

Made his test debut and didn’t take long to make an impact. Finished with 115m. A key player for the Kiwis in the future.

Ben Francis is an Auckland-based reporter for the New Zealand Herald who covers breaking sports news.