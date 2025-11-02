Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / League

Eli Katoa stretchered from field after falling ill on sidelines during Kiwis defeat

Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

The Tongan forward required urgent medical assistance during the loss to the Kiwis. Video / NZ Herald
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Tongan star forward Eli Katoa had to receive urgent medical assistance on the sidelines after suffering three head knocks during his team’s 40-14 Pacific Championships defeat to the Kiwis at Eden Park.

But coach Kristian Woolf insists the correct medical practices were taken following the incident tonight.

Midway through

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save