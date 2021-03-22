Rugby league: Warriors props Addin Fonua-Blake and Ben Murdoch-Masila helped an elderly woman change a flat tyre in the rain

Addin Fonua-Blake. Photo / Photosport

Two Warriors players have been praised for a heartwarming good deed before training this morning.

Addin Fonua-Blake and Ben Murdoch-Masila were spotted roadside at Tuggerah, on the New South Wales Central Coast, helping an elderly woman replace a flat tyre in the rain.

The Warriors duo were reportedly in training gear and on their way to practice before stopping to help the woman.

Ben Murdoch-Masila. Photo / Photosport

Rugby league broadcaster and former player Phil Gould, who joined the Warriors as a consultant last year, confirmed the incident when contacted by an eyewitness on Twitter.

"Addin Fonua-Blake and Ben Murdoch-Masila stopped in the rain to assist the elderly lady with a flat tyre this morning," Gould said on Twitter. "They just walked into training soaking wet. Great blokes."

Addin Fonua-Blake and Ben Murdoch-Masila stopped in the rain to assist the elderly lady with a flat tyre this morning. They just walked into training soaking wet. Great blokes. https://t.co/4ZHxmnagRr — Phil Gould (@PhilGould15) March 22, 2021

The Warriors props were praised for their act of chivalry by fans.

Both Fonua-Blake and Murdoch-Masila were new signings for the Warriors this season.

The Warriors, who are based in the Central Coast this season due to travel restrictions, have started their NRL season under new coach Nathan Brown with one win and a loss.