Rugby league: NRL planning for Warriors to return to Mt Smart Stadium in 2021

The Warriors could return to Mt Smart Stadium in 2021. Photo / Photosport

The Warriors could be back at Mt Smart Stadium before too long, with the NRL planning for a return to Auckland in 2021.

The Covid-19 pandemic saw Auckland miss out on hosting a single NRL match this year, with the Warriors forced to play out of Australia. However, Australian Rugby League chairman Peter V'landys confirmed the initial 2021 draw had been scheduled in anticipation of a Transtasman bubble being in place before the beginning of the season.

"We're very confident international borders will be open by that stage," he said on Wednesday.

"The [COVID-19] vaccine is imminent, or we hope it is, and we've got zero community infection. Every decision we've taken at the NRL we've done on the scientific data and medical advice.

"[Our biosecurity expert] tells us we will be playing games in New Zealand in the first round, we have to take that advice. It's been zero infections for 30 days in New South Wales and 28 days in Victoria. If it stays like that we don't have a problem.

"If it doesn't happen, we have contingencies in place for all scenarios."

The 2021 season is expected to get underway in early March, and isn't the only competition whose scheduling could be impacted by whether or not a Transtasman bubble is in place. New Zealand and Australia will host their own Super Rugby competitions, but will also play in a Transtasman edition in May - indicating the hope borders will be open by then.

However, as we've seen over the past year, things can change at a rapid rate in the Covid-19 environment and while it's all well and good to put plans in place, they can be forced to change in an instant.

Warrior chief executive Cameron George last week noted the club experienced that during the 2020 season, and told the Herald he had learnt not to speculate.

"Deal with what you're dealing with today. We've been thinking and hoping and being told the borders were going to open from May (this year) and, as you saw, our players were stuck in Australia.

"With that in mind, I don't sit here and think they should be open in August or anything like that; what I learnt this year was to just deal with what's in place today and make decisions based on that, not speculate and hope for what could change.

"All I know is if we're in Australia, if there is a change it's going to be a positive one, which means the borders will open up and we'll come home."

The 2021 draw is released later today.