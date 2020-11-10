Rugby league: NRL boss Peter V'landys planning for 'normal' 2021 season

The Warriors. Photo / Photosport

NRL boss Peter V'landys has predicted a "normal NRL season" for teams next year - free of Coivd-19 restrictions.

Speaking on 1170 SEN Breakfast, V'landys said he believed a tournament bubble was unlikely to be in place for 2021.

"We're going to go back to normal next season," he said.

"We've experienced COVID, we know how to handle COVID, and I don't think the protocols will be as strict."

But the Warriors won't be so lucky.

CEO Cameron George said as long as New Zealand's borders remained shut, what's "normal" for Australia won't mean "normal" for the Kiwis.

"From our perspective, what's normal in the eyes of the Australian based clubs isn't necessarily normal for the New Zealand Warriors because of the international restrictions," he said.

"It won't be normal for our club unless the borders are open, we still have to play in Australia but I share in their optimism and hope and pray for our fans that we can play in New Zealand and the borders open."

The Warriors haven't ruled out the possibility of a trans-Tasman bubble being formed before the season commences, but if border restrictions remain in place by mid this month, the team will split into two groups for pre-Christmas training.

One squad would be based in Australia while the other stays in New Zealand.

If the borders are still shut by January 4, the New Zealand squad will join their teammates in Australia and propose a three-block time period to the Australian Rugby League Commission.

George said should that be the case next season, family members of players without Australian connections would at least be allowed to travel.

"Families are permitted which is a huge benefit for our playing group," he said. "It's the fact that we can't come back without quartine which prevents us from being based in New Zealand.

"Families will be joining us and our players and staff are very happy with that."