Rugby league: Sonny Bill Williams to retire after Toronto Wolfpack denied return to Super League - report

Sonny Bill Williams after signing with the Sydney Roosters. NRL Photos

Sonny Bill Williams is set to retire from rugby league after his Toronto Wolfpack side were denied a return to the Super League competition.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports Williams has "no interest" to play anywhere else and will instead concentrate on boxing.

According to the newspaper, the 35-year-old All Black and Kiwis great had neck surgery this week but plans to get in the ring this summer to fight AFL star Barry Hall.

NRL.com's Brad Walter however reports that Williams is open to NRL offers after playing the backend of the 2020 season with the Roosters.

Williams made his NRL debut for the Bulldogs in 2004 and rejoined the competition twice after stints in rugby union.

Grateful for my time in the super league. Enjoyed playing alongside some good lads and an awesome coach. We will miss Manchester, especially the beautiful muslim community ❤️🤲🏽#AlwaysAlhamdullilah — Sonny Bill Williams (@SonnyBWilliams) November 3, 2020

Williams signed a reported two-year $10 million deal with the Canadian side late last year after spending the last few years in rugby union.

Toronto withdrew from the Super League for 2020 amid concerns over their ability to generate the income to survive due to the lack of games in their home country.

Super League clubs yesterday voted against allowing the Wolfpack returning to the competition for 2021, by eight votes to four with one abstention.

Sonny Bill Williams. Photo / Photosport

Williams, who played five games for the Wolfpack, still has a year on his contract.

He was released from the Wolfpack for the rest of the season to play in the NRL for the Roosters. The Sydney club were eliminated in the semifinal by the Canberra Raiders.

"I'm not too sure at this stage, I've got to talk to the wife," Williams told Australian broadcaster Nine about his playing future.

"These old joints are a little bit tough to get out of the starting blocks each week.

"We will see what happens with Toronto and if that falls through, then who knows, I might be standing here next year holding that microphone."