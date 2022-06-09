The Warriors are riding a five-game losing streak ahead of this weekend's match against Cronulla. Photo / Photosport

Warriors captain Tohu Harris believes the departure of coach Nathan Brown could act as a wake-up call for the players after a stretch of unimpressive performances.

The Warriors have lost five games in a row and earlier this week saw their head coach depart the club after he informed management he was unwilling to relocate to New Zealand for the 2023 season.

Just halfway through a three-year deal – and halfway through the season – there was scope for Brown to remain at his post for the remainder of 2022 before parting ways, however the club decided it was best for that to happen immediately.

Ahead of the Warriors' match against the Cronulla Sharks on Sunday night, Harris said the players couldn't help but feel like they played a role in the way things played out with Brown.

"It's strange times," Harris said.

"We feel as though, if our performance was a bit better or we had some better results then, maybe what happened wouldn't have happened. We really need to look at ourselves in the mirror and get our performances right."

Earlier in the week, Brown revealed he had informed the Warriors of his position regarding a move to New Zealand next year a fortnight ago, before ultimately departing the club this week. However, Harris said the players were not aware of the situation or consulted about it, only learning of the news around the same time as the news broke.

The team and new interim head coach Stacey Jones have emphasised the need to show more effort, and it has been a pretty clear area where the team have lacked this season – at one point Brown even went as far as to say some players gave up during their 70-10 thrashing by Melbourne on Anzac Day.

"I think Stace said it best this week – we need to enjoy what we do," Harris said. "We're pretty privileged to do what we do. So, coming in every day and enjoying what we do, getting that fun back. As kids, you play footy because it's fun - you play with your friends you play with your family - so [we need] to get that enjoyment back.

"But at this level you have to have effort as well. We have to make sure we're putting that effort in the right areas and being a bit more resilient when things don't go the way we plan."

That has been not been a strong suit for the Warriors this season, but the recent changes could act as the proverbial kick up the backside the side needed.

They're sure to be put to the test in that department by Cronulla on Sunday.

"We really need to start performing before the season gets too far away from us," Harris said.

"With Stace coming in, we're all excited for Stace and we really want to put in for him. As players we're disappointed in the effort and the results that we've had. Especially for Browny, we can't help but feel that we sort of had a hand in what's unfolded. So, we really want to make sure we're doing our part for Stace.