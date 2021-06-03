Rugby league: Jazz Tevaga re-signs with Warriors until end of 2023

Jazz Tevaga has recommitted to the Warriors on a two-year deal. Photo / Photosport

Jazz Tevaga will remain with the Warriors until at least the end of the 2023 NRL season.

Despite news of other clubs showing their interest in the 25-year-old utility forward, the club today confirmed they had come to an agreement on a new two-year deal.

In recommitting to the club, Tevaga will be in line to become just the 27th player to feature in 100 NRL games for the Warriors, having played his 81st last Friday night.

Warriors head coach Nathan Brown the new contract was reward for Tevaga's efforts throughout the 2021 season.

"Jazz has been really consistent in his training and the way he has played this season," he said.

"I've been impressed with the way he's gone about improving his game and what he brings in terms of team dynamics.

"Every area the coaches have asked him to improve he's worked on and we're seeing good results."

Tevaga has been an impactful player throughout his time with the Warriors, but it starting at lock, hooker or in a utility role off the bench. In 2018, Tevaga was named the competition's Interchange Player of the Year, and is the fourth longest-serving player signed to the club.

Throughout the 2021 season, Tevaga has continued to be energetic and reliable on the pitch, averaging 30 tackles and 90m in through 12 games.

"I always wanted to stay here. I love the club and I love where we're headed," Tevaga said.

"I'm just glad to have my future sorted out now so I can get on with the rest of the season."