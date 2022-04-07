Peta Hiku is now with the Cowboys. Photo / Getty

When Peta Hiku runs out to face the Warriors on Friday night, it will be a strange feeling for the former Kiwis centre.

After four seasons at Mt Smart, where he was a consistent and creative presence in the backline, Hiku moved to the North Queensland Cowboys, lured by the offer of a two-year deal.

Hiku didn't particularly want to leave his hometown club and his commitment was graphically illustrated towards the end of last season. He had been scratched for the year after a shoulder injury suffered in April but returned to play the last six games – despite already being signed to the Cowboys – and inspired the team to a trifecta of wins.

"It wasn't a hard thing to say goodbye, it was more that my time was coming to an end," Hiku tells the Herald. "The hardest part was making the most of it. I got injured and knowing my time was coming to an end I wanted to get out there and do what I could for the club I grew up looking up to. I didn't want that 10 minutes against the Dragons to be my last game."

Hiku had been a consistent performer for the Warriors and always made things happen, with his natural ball skills and instincts.

David Fusitu'a scored 23 tries outside him in 2018, before Ken Maumalo grabbed 17 the following year when Hiku switched to left centre. Hiku showed his resilience in 2020, with eight tries and eight try assists in that chaotic season.

Despite that resume, and the club's lack of experience out wide, the Warriors only offered a one-year extension.

"I don't think the injury helped," admits Hiku. "When you want to stay somewhere, you have to say that you are playing good footy. I got injured, it was towards the back end of my career."

Hiku had suffered shoulder injuries in the past, which meant Cowboys coach Todd Payten's decision was seen as a gamble, but he was confident he would bounce back, with the injury down to circumstances rather than a structural weakness.

"I always knew I was going to be alright," says Hiku. "I knew that the injury was bad luck, bad timing and the way he fell on top."

Hiku and his family have settled well in Townsville – "a nice town, it's just pretty hot" - and have already noticed the fervour of a strong league area.

With 157 NRL games behind him (73 at the Warriors), he is enjoying being part of a young group – "they are all keen to learn, pretty driven" - and being reunited again with Payten, after his caretaker coaching role at the Warriors in 2020.

"There are tough days, where people need to be pushed past a certain boundary, but we put in and he is giving back. Everyone is buying into it."

The 29-year-old is also relishing the chance to play alongside his former Kiwis teammate Jason Taumalolo, still one of the best offensive weapons in the NRL.

"He's not the biggest talker off the field, a bit of a joker," says Hiku. "But we enjoy having him round and he is completely different on the field. He always leads from the front and people follow him."

Friday's match will be the sixth time Hiku has opposed the Warriors in the NRL. Across three seasons at Manly (2013-2015) and two years at Penrith (2016-2017), there were just five clashes, with a 18-16 reverse at Brookvale Oval in 2013 the only defeat.

"I'm looking forward to it," says Hiku. "When you play old clubs you don't want them to get it over you – you want to get the better of them."