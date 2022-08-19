Black Ferns loose forward Kennedy Simon in action against the New Zealand Barbarians in 2020. Photo / Photosport

When Kennedy Simon runs out for her first Black Ferns test of the season tonight, she will be looking to make up for lost time.

For more than three months, the 25-year-old has been sidelined with a knee injury and in a race against the clock to stake her claim for a place at the Rugby World Cup.

The 2021 Black Ferns player of the year will return at openside flanker for the side's opening test of the O'Reilly Cup series against Australia in Christchurch, getting her first taste of Black Ferns rugby under the eye of Wayne Smith and his coaching team.

"It was tough, I was out for 15 weeks, but the girls stayed really close to me and checked up on me, which made me feel a little better," Simon said of dealing with her injury.

"It's been awesome being back and seeing how the girls have adapted to Smithy and Ted [Sir Graham Henry] and Crono [Mike Cron], Whitney [Hansen], Wes [Clarke] and the style that we're trying to start bringing to life."

The Black Ferns have played three tests since the new coaching group took over in April, sweeping the Pacific Four series with wins over Australia, Canada and the United States.

The group haven't had a lot of time to work but their impact on the team has been clear and the two-test series against Australia will be the Black Ferns' last playing opportunity before the World Cup starts in October.

"We've got a little mantra that we've been trying to bring to life. That's 'like never before'," Simon said.

"We've never had a World Cup in New Zealand, we've never had full-time contracts, so it's just fitting to be taking another step higher. Bring that high performance to life, showing New Zealand and the world that we're capable of more."

Simon will co-captain the Black Ferns tonight with first five-eighth Ruahei Demant, and was one of two returning players, with No 8 Charmaine McMenamin back in the side after dealing with a spinal injury.

Simon echoed Smith's sentiments that the two tests against Australia are a balance between trying to get a result and building towards the World Cup.

"These are obviously building blocks," Simon said. "You want to get better. We have to put it all out there; the product has to speak for itself."

Black Ferns v Australia

Christchurch, Saturday, 7.05pm.

Black Ferns: Renee Holmes, Ruby Tui, Amy du Plessis, Theresa Fitzpatrick, Ayesha Leti-I'iga, Ruahei Demant (co-captain), Kendra Cocksedge, Charmaine McMenamin, Kennedy Simon (co-captain), Alana Bremner, Chelsea Bremner, Joanah Ngan Woo, Tanya Kalounivale, Georgia Ponsonby, Pip Love.

Reserves: Luka Connor, Awhina Tangen-Wainohu, Amy Rule, Tafito Lafaele, Kendra Reynolds, Tyla Nathan-Wong, Sylvia Brunt, Hazel Tubic.

Australia: Pauline Piliae-Rasabale, Mahalia Murphy, Georgina Friedrichs, Cecilia Smith, Ivania Wong, Arabella McKenzie, Iliseva Batibasaga, Grace Kemp, Shannon Parry (captain), Emily Chancellor, Kaitlan Leaney, Michaela Leonard, Bridie O'Gorman, Ashley Marsters, Bree-Anna Cheatham.

Reserves: Adiana Talakai, Emily Robinson, Eva Karpani, Atasi Lafai, Piper Duck, Layne Morgan, Trilleen Pomare, Lori Cramer.