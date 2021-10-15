Rugby: Josh Ioane impresses as Otago see off Northland for second win of NPC season

Josh Ioane led Otago in their win over Northland. Photo / Getty Images

Otago 24

Northland 13

After a slim defeat at the hands of Taranaki a week ago, Otago signalled their intentions early against Northland.

Within the opening 10 minutes, Otago had run in two tries, raced away to a 17-0 lead and looked set to make the game look like a training run.

It took them 64 minutes to score another point as they ultimately fended off Northland 24-13

Otago have been somewhat of an enigma this season in the sense that you never really know just what incarnation of the team will turn up. At their best, they present a stoic defence and some electric attacking football, be it on the counter or otherwise. But for all the good they can do, the can never quite seem to put the pieces all together with anything that resembles consistency.

Against Northland, it was a bit of both worlds. Josh Ioane orchestrated the attack well and everything seemed to run through him, while James Lentjes stood up in a big way on both sides of the ball - contesting the breakdown, making tackles and dotting down for a five-pointer - and No8 Dylan Nel was again immense. However for the side as a whole, discipline and poor execution let them down on several occasions. But ultimately the good outweighed the bad, and they got the result they needed.

They got off to the dream start when a Ioane-sparked counter attack saw gaps open up in the Northland defensive line and culminated in the first try of the game through Sio Tomkinson, who was the benefactor of some nice passing on his inside.

Lentjes was over soon after - again on the counter-attack and scoring after Ioane had tested the defensive line.

But after Ioane added a penalty on the 10-minute mark, Northland kicked into gear. They hit back through Sam Nock after 15 minutes, and when Jone Macilai went over just before halftime it was game on.

The second half saw Northland dominate the possession and territory, but were unable to crack the Otago line - even after lock Will Tucker was sin binned after the side's repeated infringements.

Instead, Otago survived the pressure and put it right back on Northland late in the piece, when Ioane put Matt Faddes into a gap, and he found Tomkinson for the deciding try.

Otago 24 (Sio Tomkinson 2, James Lentjes tries; Josh Ioane 3 con, pen)

Northland 13 (Sam Nock, Jone Macilai tries; Daniel Hawkins pen)

HT: 17-10