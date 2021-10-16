Rugby: Taranaki remain unbeaten after win over Waikato in Bunnings NPC

Taranaki wing Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens tries to beat Beaudein Waaka's tackle. Photo / Photosport

Taranaki have sent a reminder in the importance of taking the points on offer.

In today's climate, the option of attacking the line in the hope of scoring a try seems to be far more preferred to kicking a penalty goal and taking the points on offer.

In their 33-26 win over Waikato on Saturday in Tauranga, however, Taranaki were outscored four tries to two, but the boot of fullback Stephen Perofeta led the side to their sixth win in as many games this season.

"It was a tough old week to be honest, we were lacking a few soldiers," Taranaki captain Teihorangi Walden told Sky Sport after the match.

"It was an exciting game to be a part of. The boys were throwing the ball around, the lungs were certainly hurting, but I'm proud of our boys for sticking in there."

Taranaki had eight players ruled out for the game due to injury, which saw hooker Bradley Slater called upon to start at openside flanker and a couple of players earn their debut for the province.

Playing with a sizeable wind behind them in the first half, Taranaki got off to a great start, putting early pressure on Waikato and making it count from Perofeta's boot.

Inside the opening 15 minutes, four penalties saw Taranaki take a 12-0 lead, however Waikato came charging back into the contest when Mosese Dawai and Justin Tucker scored tries in the 15th and 18th minutes of the game to level the score.

Another penalty saw Taranaki take a slim lead into the break, however Waikato would have been happy going into the break only three behind given the strength of the wind.

It looked as though Waikato might be the first team to beat Taranaki this season when Beaudein Waaka scored just minutes after the game restarted, with Fletcher Smith's conversion putting the side four points ahead.

However, the wind didn't seem to have too drastic an impact on the Taranaki attack, as Kini Naholo showed his class to first set up a try for centre Daniel Waite, before snatching an intercept and running in for a long-range try of his own.

That gave Taranaki an eight-point lead heading into the final stages of the match and, although Waikato hit back through D'Angelo Leilua, two late penalties from Perofeta sealed the victory for the still unbeaten Bulls.

Taranaki 33 (Daniel Waite, Kini Naholo tries; Stephen Perofeta con, 7 pens)

Waikato 26 (Mosese Dawai, James Tucker, Beaudein Waaka, D'Angelo Leilua tries; Fletcher Smith con)

HT: 15-12