Rugby: 'Inventive, adventurous, courageous' - Wayne Smith ready to test new Black Ferns style

Wayne Smith had been focused on installing a new style of play with the Black Ferns. Photo / photosport.nz

Kris Shannon

There is one thing Wayne Smith wants to see from the Black Ferns as they begin a new era tomorrow - "lots of mistakes".

Smith will be overseeing the side for first time when they

