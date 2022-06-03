Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Gregor Paul: Champion Blues team only part of the puzzle for Auckland rugby

5 minutes to read
The success of the Blues has helped the wider Auckland rugby scene - but more is needed. Photo / Photosport

The success of the Blues has helped the wider Auckland rugby scene - but more is needed. Photo / Photosport

Gregor Paul
By
Gregor Paul

Reporter

OPINION:

With the Blues likely to push into the Super Rugby semifinals and the feted 1A competition producing a stream of potential next-level players, Auckland appears to be reclaiming its position as the national game's

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.