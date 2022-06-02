Voyager 2021 media awards
Sport|Rugby

Tight Five with Elliott Smith: A warning for the Blues ahead of the Super Rugby playoffs

3 minutes to read
The Blues after warming up. Photo / Photosport

NZ Herald
By Elliott Smith

OPINION:

An explanation...

I'm not the type to believe in fairytales, but La Rochelle's victory over Leinster in the European Champions Cup final is worth noting for the Blues ahead of the Super Rugby playoffs.