All Blacks head coach Ian Foster. Photo / Getty

Six new faces. Several high-profile omissions. Messages sent, and senior players on notice. There is plenty to unpack from the first All Blacks squad of the year.

All Blacks coach Ian Foster identified front row and halfback as areas of most contention but with nine players dropped from last year, such a statement could be applied throughout the 36-man squad named to face Ireland in three home tests next month.

"I had nine conversations yesterday with All Blacks from last year who weren't named today and they were really tough," Foster said at the Fale O Samoa in Māngere. "They're great men. You could feel the passion on the end of the phone. Each of them will have a desire to get back in here and we've got to make sure we give them the direction they need. There's a lot of hurt there.

"There's enough eye to the future with six new players and there's a little bit of pragmatism about it. It's getting the balance between making sure we give the new players the best opportunity to play well by having experience around them."

Consistent themes of power and tempo emerge from the rookie All Blacks. Fijian-born Chiefs loose forward Pita Gus Sowakula and Crusaders wing Leicester Fainga'anuku fit the power category.

Crusaders' Leicester Fainga'anuku. Photo / Photosport

Foster explained Luke Jacobson was a victim of being forced to play all three loose forward roles and that the All Blacks are keen to use Dalton Papalii and Tupou Vaa'i as blindside options which paved the way for Sowakula's maiden call-up.

"Pita Gus gives us that six-eight type role. He's a big man, he carries hard, we think there's more to his game at the contact than perhaps he's shown. He can offload and step and we'd like to see more of that, but it's a chance to put a big man into that space and test him at that next level."

Loosehead prop Aidan Ross, one of eight Chiefs forwards included, is rewarded for two years of strong scrummaging.

Dynamic Highlanders halfback Folau Fakatava adds a point of difference with his running game and ability to challenge ruck defenders, and Blues playmaker Stephen Perofeta's form was too compelling to ignore.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck is unlikely to be thrust into his test debut anytime soon but with his quick feet and increasing confidence he has done enough in 10 Super Rugby games to warrant inclusion 15 months out from the next World Cup.

With five cut to three, halfback was always going to be one of the most brutal decisions. TJ Perenara, the 78-test veteran, and Chiefs co-captain Brad Weber miss out to Aaron Smith, Finlay Christie and Tongan-born Fakatava, who found form at the midpoint of the season in his return from a season-ending ACL injury last year.

"Folau offers something around the edges of the ruck that's pretty unique and we don't lose anything in the defence area with him," Foster said. "He likes to go and fight – probably a bit too much at the breakdown but that's a good thing to fix – and we like the way he can create space off quick ball.

"The start of this year he was sluggish. He didn't make an impact and his passing was a little bit off the mark but he's worked hard the second half of the competition so this hasn't been handed to him because of an eligibility thing we think he's got a skill set that suits a fast game."

Folau Fakatava in action for the Highlanders. Photo / Photosport

Prop is another area of serious contention. Karl Tu'inukuafe's selection, despite having signed to join French club Montpellier later this year, raises eyebrows particularly with highly promising Highlanders loosehead Ethan de Groot excluded.

Two weeks ago at Eden Park de Groot got the better of Ofa Tuungafasi to the point the Blues dropped him to the bench for their semifinal.

The door is far from closed on de Groot but his omission is a case of sending a direct message around mobility and work rate.

"Ireland are a very strong set piece team and if you look at our looseheads with George Bower and Aidan they're relatively new and that probably swung it around for Karl. He's our strongest loosehead scrummager and we think for right now it's the best way to support the other two players.

"We think Ethan can get fitter and there's more to him about getting up off the ground and getting involved. We've got a very high regard for him but we'll put a plan in place for him to come back."

That wasn't the only message Foster sent. As he attempts to juggle the need to deliver immediate results following two successive losses to Ireland and France while blooding players with a view to next year's World Cup, Foster strongly intimated several incumbents were on notice.

"When you inject a bit of talent that has a significant impact on others in the group. Sometimes it's a matter of relying on a new energy to bring a bit more from the players who have been there a while. The next three or four months are going to be vital for some players to make sure they're progressing because there's still two more squads to be named this year."

Aaron Smith (groin) and Jordie Barrett (knee) remain injury concerns for the All Blacks, with Foster describing both as borderline for the first test on July 2 at Eden Park.

Sixteen players from the Chiefs, Hurricanes, Highlanders will attend an All Blacks camp in Tauranga this week while the Blues and Crusaders contest Super Rugby supremacy in Saturday's Super Rugby final that could yet claim further casualties.

After that, attention will swiftly turn to Ireland's formidable challenge.

"They're a polished unit, they're very confident and they deserve a lot of respect. It's ideal for us. We played a lot of rugby away from home last year and we tripped up in the last two and that hurt but what better way to start?"

All Blacks squad

Props: George Bower, Nepo Laulala, Aidan Ross, Angus Ta'avao, Karl Tu'inukuafe, Ofa Tuungafasi

Hookers: Dane Coles, Codie Taylor, Samisoni Taukei'aho

Locks: Scott Barrett, Josh Lord, Brodie Retallick, Tupou Vaa'i, Sam Whitelock

Loose forwards: Sam Cane (c), Akira Ioane, Dalton Papalii, Ardie Savea, Hoskins Sotutu, Pita Gus Sowakula

Halfbacks: Finlay Christie, Folau Fakatava, Aaron Smith

First fives: Beauden Barrett, Richie Mo'unga, Stephen Perofeta

Midfielders: Jack Goodhue, David Havili, Rieko Ioane, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Quinn Tupaea

Outside backs: Jordie Barrett, Caleb Clarke, Leicester Fainga'anuku, Will Jordan, Sevu Reece