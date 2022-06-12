The All Blacks have named their squad to take on Ireland including six new players. Video / All Blacks

Six new players have been named in the All Blacks squad to face Ireland in a three match series next month.

Folau Fakatava, Stephen Perofeta, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Leicester Fainga'anuku, Aidan Ross and Pita Gus Sowakula are the new faces in the 36-man squad.

Veteran halfback TJ Perenara has missed out alongside fellow 2019 World Cup number nine Brad Weber with Fakatava, Aaron Smith and Finlay Christie making up the three halfback spots.

Jack Goodhue returns to the squad after missing the 2021 season through injury.

In selecting the squad All Blacks head coach and selector Ian Foster said the first up challenge of the series with the Irish starting at a sold out Eden Park on July 2 was huge.

"This will be the biggest home series since the 2017 British & Irish Lions tour for the All Blacks. There are massive expectations all round and it will be immensely competitive."

Foster along with fellow selectors Grant Fox and John Plumtree said this was an extremely difficult squad to select.

Blues Stephen Perofeta in action. Photosport

"We want to congratulate the six new caps in what will be a very special day for them and their families who I'm sure will be extremely proud of their achievements. We have a new group of exciting players who will be keen to make a difference in the All Black jersey.

"We would also like to congratulate Sam Cane on resuming his role as All Black captain after injuries kept him sidelined for much of last year.

"It's also great to see Jack Goodhue back after his knee injury in 2020.

Folau Fakatava of the Highlanders. Photosport

"We also know there's disappointment for those players not selected and we feel for them at this time.

"You can often judge the strength of the All Blacks by the quality of the men who have missed out."

Forwards

Hookers

Dane Coles (Hurricanes, Wellington)

Codie Taylor (Crusaders, Canterbury)

Samisoni Taukei'aho (Chiefs, Waikato)

Props

Aidan Ross* (Chiefs, Bay of Plenty)

George Bower (Crusaders, Otago)

Nepo Laulala (Blues, Counties Manukau)

Ofa Tuungafasi (Blues, Northland)

Karl Tu'inukuafe (Blues, North Harbour)

Angus Ta'avao (Chiefs, Auckland)

Locks

Samuel Whitelock (Crusaders, Canterbury)

Brodie Retallick (Chiefs, Hawkes Bay)

Scott Barrett (Crusaders, Taranaki)

Josh Lord (Chiefs, Taranaki)

Tupou Vaa'i (Chiefs, Taranaki)

Loose Forwards

Pita Gus Sowakula* (Chiefs, Taranaki)

Sam Cane – Captain (Chiefs, Bay of Plenty)

Dalton Papalii (Blues, Counties Manukau)

Ardie Savea (Hurricanes, Wellington)

Akira Ioane (Blues, Auckland)

Hoskins Sotutu (Blues, Counties Manukau)

Backs

Halfbacks

Folau Fakatava* (Highlanders, Hawkes Bay)

Aaron Smith (Highlanders, Manawatu)

Finlay Christie (Blues, Tasman)

First five-eighths

Stephen Perofeta* (Blues, Taranaki)

Beauden Barrett (Blues, Taranaki)

Richie Mo'unga (Crusaders, Canterbury)

Mid-fielders

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck* (Blues, Auckland)

Quinn Tupaea (Chiefs, Waikato)

Jack Goodhue (Crusaders, Northland)

Rieko Ioane (Blues, Auckland)

David Havili (Crusaders, Tasman)

Outside backs

Leicester Fainga'anuku* (Crusaders, Tasman)

Jordie Barrett (Hurricanes, Taranaki)

Will Jordan (Crusaders, Tasman)

Caleb Clarke (Blues, Auckland)

Sevu Reece (Crusaders, Tasman)