Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Rugby: Gregor Paul - All Blacks coach Ian Foster caught up in selection debate

5 minutes to read
Video will play in
Play now
Don't auto play
Never auto play
All Blacks coach Ian Foster reacts to Steve Hansen's switch to the NRL
Gregor Paul
By:

Sports writer

OPINON:

It usually takes an All Blacks coach at least a season, if not longer, to be accused of a selection blind spot where the public make a rejected favourite a cause celebre.

Ian Foster

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.