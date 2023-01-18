Dave Rennie has at least received some sympathy from World Rugby following last weekend's heartbreaking defeat. Photo / Photosport

A “disappointed” Dave Rennie has broken his silence after being sensationally sacked as Wallabies head coach less than nine months out from the World Cup.

The Kiwi released a statement on Rugby Australia’s website today in which he thanked his former players and expressed his well wishes to successor Eddie Jones.

Rennie began by thanking those who had reached out to him since the news was announced, saying the “immense support” had included more than 500 messages from current and former players, coaches, administrators and friends.

“I’ve loved my time with the team,” Rennie said. “They’re outstanding young men who are keen to learn and prepared to work hard.

“The staff I worked with during my time with the Wallabies are some of the best in the world and they played a massive role in creating a quality environment and developing the depth of the playing group.

“I’d like to particularly thank those in the Australian Rugby community for their support of the team over the past three years and for all the words of encouragement when we have crossed paths in schools, on the training field or in airports around the country.”

Rennie, who finished with a winning record of 38 per cent with the Wallabies, said he would have liked to have taken the team to the World Cup in France.

“I’m disappointed I won’t be able to see out my contract in the way I agreed to back in 2019 but leave knowing I had the full support of the playing group and the staff.

“I certainly felt we have made massive shifts over the past three years both on and off the field, which is off the back of a hell of a lot of hard work put in by good people.

“I wish Eddie, the staff and the team all the best in what’s a massive year, with the Rugby World Cup less than nine months away.”