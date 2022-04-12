New Zealand Rugby has apologised for failing to properly support the elite women's game following a damning review into the Black Ferns culture. Video / Dean Purcell

New Zealand Rugby has apologised for failing to properly support the elite women's game following a damning review into the Black Ferns culture. Video / Dean Purcell

OPINION:

Headlines called it an apology - well, I must have missed it. The only apology I heard during the press conference from New Zealand Rugby was for the lack of provision of tools, not for the harm laid bare in the 34-page review.

It was painful reading for all those who are fans of the women's national team. The Black Ferns, one of the greatest sporting dynasties to ever grace the rugby field, unequivocally let down by those charged with their care.

We are told not to doubt our governing body's commitment to our game but meanwhile the most obvious action off the back of the review is still on the to-do list.

According to New Zealand Rugby standards you can fail to deliver - both on and off the field - as a head coach and retain your position. You can have multiple allegations of culturally insensitive comments, of favouritism, of body shaming and be given more resources to support your development. You can be at the centre of this storm and be called "exceptionally skilled and experienced" by the New Zealand Rugby chief executive.

The most worrying thing about this? Those in the position to make change seem to truly believe that Glenn Moore is their best option.

New Zealand Rugby CEO Mark Robinson. Photo / Photosport

It's like they don't know that World Rugby Hall of Famer and four-time World Cup winner Anna Richards coached the first women's Barbarian's side, ran the Hong Kong Sevens programme and is the current pipeline of young talent development in the Auckland Region.

It's like they didn't see Crystal Kaua's influence on the Chiefs Manawa team, her 15-year coaching experience across Japan, her work seeding programmes in Nicaragua and Malaysia as well developing tomorrow's talent with the Black Ferns Sevens development team or Hamilton Girls High.

Have they not met Victoria Grant? Commonwealth Games intern, World Rugby High Performance scholarship recipient, former professional coach and Hurricanes Poua current assistant.

They cannot see the potential that is still languishing in longer and longer apprenticeships in the New Zealand Rugby system. They can't see it because their vision of success is still in the shape of a man.

We saw this in the way they were so quick to announce the recruitment of Wayne Smith. No one for a second is doubting Smith's credentials and that he is one of the few coaches in the world who might be able to turn things around in short order. But how can Smith turn things around when he's an assistant in an environment where a significant number of the playing group have reportedly been harmed?

The reports of the vibe in camp turning around no doubt come largely because Moore was sidelined. He did not deliver the training in Christchurch, nor should he have while the reviews and mediation processes were still live - but what happens now the ink is dry and the press conference is over? How long can a head coach be kept inactive in a programme? And if the answer to that is more permanent, why not send the signal the women's rugby community needed and move him on.

If Glenn Moore is to remain as head coach, even in name only, he is a painful reminder to all that such conduct is acceptable.

That New Zealand Rugby believe that he is the best women's rugby coach in New Zealand. That he is their greatest vision for our game.

I, and many others, tend to see things differently.