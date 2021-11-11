Rugby: Black Ferns make three changes to counter 'flamboyant' France

Portia Woodman will once again star from the wing for the Black Ferns. Photo / Photosport

Portia Woodman will once again star from the wing for the Black Ferns. Photo / Photosport

The Black Ferns have made three changes to its starting XV for Sunday morning's test against France.

After two record defeats to England over the past two weekends, the side will be looking to bounce back against an unpredictable France team ranked fourth in the world.

While the side is boosted by the return of Dhys Faleafaga and Kelly Brazier from injury, midfielder Grace Brooker has been ruled out after undergoing knee surgery earlier this week.

Brazier becomes a straight swap for Brooker while Faleafaga comes in for Alana Bremner and, along with Mikaele-Tu'u, will bring a dynamic presence to the back of the scrum.

Elsewhere, young lock Maia Roos has been promoted from the bench to make her first test start, Canterbury hooker Georgia Ponsonby is in line for her test debut off the bench and vice-captain Eloise Blackwell returns to the match day 23 after sitting out last week.

Head coach Glenn Moore says the XV has been chosen to counter the unique style of rugby played by the French side.

"The French are flamboyant and play a bit more of an unstructured game so we have picked a side we think will suit that," Moore said in a statement.

Moore says that, while the squad was disappointed with its performances against England, it is very much a in the midst of a development phase where players are learning how to perform consistently at the top level.

"We are still developing this squad as a whole. We were disappointed with the score line against England last week but there were passages where we played well, so we need to build the continuity so we are playing like that for longer periods."

The game kicks off on Sunday at 3am NZT.

Black Ferns: Cheyelle Robins-Reti, Portia Woodman, Stacey Fluhler, Kelly Brazier, Ayesha Leti-I'iga, Ruahei Demant, Kendra Cocksedge; Liana Mikaele-Tu'u, Les Elder (C), Dhys Faleafaga, Maiakawanakaulani Roos, Joanah Ngan-Woo, Aleisha Pearl Nelson, Grace Houpapa-Barrett, Pip Love. Reserves: Georgia Ponsonby, Aldora Itunu, Amy Rule, Eloise Blackwell, Kennedy Simon, Ariana Bayler, Patricia Maliepo, Carla Hohepa.