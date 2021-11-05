Rugby: Black Ferns make six changes for England rematch

Superstar winger Portia Woodman. Photo / Photosport

The Black Ferns have made six changes to their starting XV ahead of their bid to exact revenge on an England side which subjected them to a record defeat last weekend.

After a two-year absence from international rugby, the Black Ferns have admitted to struggling with the intensity of top level rugby last weekend and have spent the week making efforts to remedy the squad's attitudes.

One way it has decided to do that is in its squad selection with three members of the squad set to debut and, hopefully, bring a fresh energy to the field.

Cheyelle Robins-Reti makes her first start for the side in the fullback jersey while Amy Rule and Maia Roos are in line for their first caps from the bench.

Head Coach Glenn Moore says the lineout and the breakdown are key areas in which they need to improve this weekend and has made changes to try to do so.

Wellington's Joanah Ngan-Woo is brought into the starting line up and pairs with Kelsie Wills at lock, while Liana Mikaele-Tu'u will start at number 8 for the injured Dhys Faleafaga.

"We were rusty. We were put under the pump at the line out and that limited the platform we had to work off, so a lot of effort has gone into that this week. Also, the breakdown is an area we usually pride ourselves on and that was rusty too so there has been some honest conversations around how we need to improve," Moore said in a statement.

One welcome addition to the starting XV is Olympic gold medallist Portia Woodman, who will play her first Test since the 2017 Rugby World Cup Final and will add plenty of potency and experience to the backline.

"We took a cautious approach with Portia last week, this week she comes into the starting backline alongside Ayesha [Leti-I'iga], who was outstanding on Sunday, and Chey [Robins-Reti] who has a massive work rate and good support play - we'll be looking to get the ball to them."

Elsewhere, Grace Houpapa-Barrett is promoted off the bench after a strong showing in her debut last weekend, while Grace Brooker earns her first start, joining Stacey Fluhler in the midfield.

The Black Ferns kick off the second Test against England at 3:45am NZT on Monday morning.

Black Ferns: Cheyelle Robins-Reti, Portia Woodman, Stacey Fluhler, Grace Brooker, Ayesha Leti-I'iga, Ruahei Demant, Kendra Cocksedge; Liana Mikaele-Tu'u, Les Elder (C), Alana Bremner, Kelsie Wills, Joanah Ngan-Woo, Aleisha Pearl Nelson, Grace Houpapa-Barrett, Pip Love. Reserves: Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate, Aldora Itunu, Amy Rule, Maiakawanakaulani Roos, Kennedy Simon, Ariana Bayler, Patricia Maliepo, Carla Hohepa.