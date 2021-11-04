Rugby: Waikato FPC coach James Semple named assistant coach for Blues Women

Waikato Women's coach James Semple and Chyna Hohepa celebrate after their 2021 Farah Palmer Cup final victory against Canterbury. Photo / Photosport

Waikato Farah Palmer Cup winning coach James Semple has been named as assistant coach for the nib Blues in the 2022 Super Rugby Aupiki competition.

Semple and former Black Ferns prop Mel Bosman will assist Auckland Storm head coach Willie Walker in the inaugural season of Women's Super Rugby.

Walker played in the Blues region himself with North Harbour from 1997-2001 and again in 2011 (42 games), as did Semple during 2012-2013 (13 games).

Semple was also a member of the Blues Development side in 2012.

For Semple, the appointment means a lot. As soon as Super Rugby Aupiki was announced he was keen to get involved.

"It's massive [for me to be part of this]. I'm grateful to the Blues for the opportunity. I think I can add a lot to the group and I'm excited to get the chance to do that,' says Semple.

"I've known Willie for a while now and he's a great man. Really looking forward to working with him and learning off him.

James Semple playing for North Harbour in 2012. Photo / Photosport

"I'm looking forward to the challenge ahead, it's definitely not going to be easy but we'll do everything that we can for the Blues nation."

It's been a big year for Semple coming off an FPC title in October with his tight-knit Waikato crew.

"It's been a very great year and I'm grateful and humbled for it," he says.

"I still have to pinch myself on what the girls managed to achieve this season with the FPC team. It was an unreal connection we had as a group. I owe a lot to those girls for what they've taught me and the experiences that we got to go through together.

"Obviously it was the cherry on top to get the title but we said before the final, that no matter the result we'd already won because the connections that we created as a group are lifelong. The euphoric moment of winning a title is amazing but doesn't last forever."

The full Super Rugby Aupiki squads for 2022 were announced on November 4, which saw 10 of Semple's Waikato team named for the Chiefs Women, two for the Hurricanes and Renee Holmes for new South Island team Matatū.

"I just can't wait to get up there, meet the Blues fans and for us to play some exciting rugby that I know the fans will be proud of," says Semple.

"I'm looking forward to playing a brand of rugby that we can all be proud of and hopefully get the results at the end of the day."