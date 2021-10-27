Rugby: Black Ferns legend Huriana Manuel-Carpenter inducted into World Rugby Hall of Fame

Huriana Manuel-Carpenter. Photo / Photosport

Black Ferns great Huriana Manuel-Carpenter has been inducted into the World Rugby Hall of Fame.

World Rugby named Manuel-Carpenter as one of six legends of the game with Fiji's Osea Kolinisau, Humphrey Kayange from Kenya, Australia's Cheryl McAfee, England's Will Carling and Jim Telfer from Scotland.

The Hall of Fame recognises those who have made outstanding contributions to the game throughout their careers and demonstrate rugby's character-building values.

In her illustrious career, Manuel-Carpenter represented New Zealand in both the Black Ferns 15s and Sevens.

Captaining the Sevens side, she led the team to the inaugural World Rugby Sevens Series title and then Rugby World Cup glory in 2013.

After overcoming an ankle injury in 2014, Manuel-Carpenter was at the helm of the Sevens side that claimed silver at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.

In 15s, she was a two-time Rugby World Cup winner (2006 and 2010) with an impressive strike rate of 15 tries from 25 tests.