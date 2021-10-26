Rugby: Kiwi-born Welsh star Uilisi Halaholo ruled out of All Blacks test after testing positive for Covid-19

Uilisi Halaholo during the Italy-Wales match of the Six Nations tournament. Photo / Getty

Kiwi-born Wales centre Uilisi Halaholo has been ruled out of his dream test against the All Blacks after testing positive for Covid-19.

The 31-year-old was in line to play in Sunday's test [NZT] but tested positive for the virus during a routine testing program.

Halaholo will now have to self-isolate for 10 days. The rest of the squad have tested negative.

Of Tongan heritage but born in Auckland, Halaholo played for Southland, Waikato and the Hurricanes before signing with Cardiff at the end of 2016.

He became eligible for Wales on residency grounds at the end of 2019 but a serious knee injury saw him sidelined for a year.

Halaholo's absence comes as head coach Wayne Pivac struggles with selection as a number of regular players are sidelined.

Pivac was unable to select England-based players Louis Rees-Zammit, Nick Tompkins, Dan Biggar, Callum Sheedy, Taulupe Faletau, Thomas Young and Christ Tshiunza in his large squad. He is also dealing with many injuries.

In response, the test has been labelled a 'sham' by a British writer, who has called on rugby to get its act together.

The Daily Mail's Chris Foy said the Welsh side had no chance of victory.

"New Zealand's 104 - 14 rout of a weakened USA side re-emphasised rugby's urgent need for a proper, integrated global season," Foy wrote.

"…the whole game is diminished by the inability to achieve a streamlined logical structure…damaging overlaps between international and club fixtures cannot go on.

"Wales won't fold as easily as the Americans when they face the All Blacks, but the sad fact is that Wayne Pivac's side - missing a raft of regulars - have no chance of winning the out-of-window test."