Rugby: All Blacks star Jordie Barrett gets his Argentina preparation in by tackling a snake in Australia

He's three weeks into his stay across the ditch, but All Blacks star Jordie Barrett has been given the full Australian wildlife experience.

The All Blacks carried out their captain's run today ahead of their third match of the Tri Nations against Argentina at Bankwest Stadium in Sydney tomorrow night.

As they enjoy a mixture of preparation and relaxation prior to the test, the team appeared to engage with one of Australia's exotic and dangerous creatures.

Jordie Barrett tackles a different sort of beast in Australia. Photo / Screenshot

Jordie can be seen picking up a snake with the help of professional handlers, thanks to the camera work of older brother Beauden who posted the video to his Instagram.

After slowly lifting the slithery creature, he drops it on the ground as the snake begins to curl towards his arms.

Jordie also managed to let out some words, saying he "can feel [the snake's] muscles" and "it feels weird".

Let's hope the youngest of the Barrett brothers didn't get bitten as he is set to line up on the right wing in tomorrow's match. He moves over from his preferred fullback position, which he commanded in last week's loss to the Wallabies.

Jordie Barrett makes a run against the Wallabies. Photo / Photosport

It will be Jordie's fifth consecutive start in 2020.

Beauden will join him on field at fullback, while middle brother Scott will not feature after a costly yellow card in the defeat in Brisbane.