D'Arcy Waldegrave: It's time for New Zealand to wholly reject Aussie sport

OPINION:

Anyone else want to wholly reject Australian sport from our lives?

For too long we've labored under the tired concept that we are ANZAC brethren, we fought in the trenches together, we are the plucky colonial out-posters who define courage, mateship and an attitude of can-do in face of the tyranny of living in the untamed far reaches of the empire. That may well have been the case in the past, but currently it's as relevant as the Melbourne Rebels.

Australian sport treat us like a red-haired stepson.

Not so long ago, we championed the concept of joining in on Aussie sporting competitions, treasuring the combined sporting nous that would hopefully trigger greater international success. A pathway that would open the door to professional career options for our promising youth. Pipe dreams indeed. All we have to show for our involvement in Ocker comps is a series of black eyes, broken promises, shallow platitudes and rampant disdain from tiresome fly blown administrators who plainly resent any Kiwi involvement in their precious competitions.

In short, we bust an ass to bring the best we can to their shores, to expand the eyeball reach and open up revenue streams. All we get in return is treatment akin to the treatment they mete out to their First People.

The NRL hate the Warriors. Always have, always will. Unconscious bias or blatant prejudice it matters not, the Warriors are always under the NRL cosh, the latest oversight by commissioner Peter V'landys a case in point, "we're going back to a normal season" he quipped, conveniently ignoring the team that made by far and away the biggest sacrifice last season to keep their comp afloat.

FFA have made it clear for years that the Phoenix are a constant irritant. Their latest stunt involving the mugging of the Phoenix women's team on the doorstep of W-league participation. Another slap in a long line of rusty calls from up top.

Richie Mo'unga of the Crusaders (L) and Beauden Barrett of the Blues (R) joke around following the round 5 Super Rugby Aotearoa match between the Crusaders and Blues. Photo Getty Images.

Is Super Rugby Aotearoa a vastly superior product without the shambles of Aussie involvement? Did NZ netball improve immensely after the Australian interference was cauterized? Why are the Australian Baseball League stomping their feet and whining after the Tuatara finally ceded to overwhelming obstacles due to circumstance beyond their control?

We aren't wanted. The Breakers crowbarred their way into the ANBL then promptly pinched championship after championship much to the chagrin of the league that really only wanted their money and reach.

I'm tired of NZ teams desperately trying to legitimise their product in the eyes of the fans by hitching their wagon to Aussie sporting donkeys.

We are under appreciated and poorly treated. It's time we focused on our own back yard, put our house in order and stop kowtowing to the West Island. We're not their little brother in any way, shape or form. In sport, politics, social development or culture. Let's stop acting like it.